GOLD WINNERDurty Nelly's Authentic Irish Pub
1645 Argyle Street
website
SILVER WINNERBattery Park Beerbar & Eatery
62 Ochterloney Street
website
BRONZE WINNERDear Friend Bar
67 Portland Street
website
Just as the citadel gun goes off every day at noon, there’s a lineup outside Durty Nelly’s every weekend night. And it’s no surprise why—with free live music seven days a week and a constant flow of pints, what’s not to love? General manager Eugene McCabe says what keeps people coming back night after night is the staff’s devotion to Irish craic—”that's making sure people have a good fun time.” After a night of lively conversation, a massive plate of nachos, a few Guinnesses and some dancing for good measure, you can say with confidence that “the craic was had.”