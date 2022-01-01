Best of Halifax

Best Bar

GOLD WINNER

Durty Nelly's Authentic Irish Pub
1645 Argyle Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Battery Park Beerbar & Eatery
62 Ochterloney Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Dear Friend Bar
67 Portland Street
website

Just as the citadel gun goes off every day at noon, there’s a lineup outside Durty Nelly’s every weekend night. And it’s no surprise why—with free live music seven days a week and a constant flow of pints, what’s not to love? General manager Eugene McCabe says what keeps people coming back night after night is the staff’s devotion to Irish craic—”that's making sure people have a good fun time.” After a night of lively conversation, a massive plate of nachos, a few Guinnesses and some dancing for good measure, you can say with confidence that “the craic was had.”

Previous: Best Bakery
Next: Best Barista

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation