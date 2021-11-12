Best of Halifax

Best Bar

GOLD WINNER

Durty Nelly's Irish Pub
1645 Argyle Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Good Robot Brewing Co.
2736 Robie Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Stillwell Beer Bar
1672 Barrington Street
website

Previous: Best Bakery
Next: Best Barista

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation