GOLD WINNERLF Bakery
2063 Gottingen Street
website
SILVER WINNERBliss Caffeine Bar
1451 South Park Street
website
BRONZE WINNERBirdies Bread Co.
380 Pleasant Stree
website
There are a lot of things that make this French bakery an absolute Gottingen Street gem: The traditional croissants, the decades-old sourdough starter brought over from France that was owner Laurent Marcel’s grandmother’s, and the fact that everything from the fillings to the spreads are made in house. Any goodie you try at LF will be mouth-wateringly delicious, but manager Timothy Coffen has a couple of recommendations. On Saturdays and Sundays there’s chocolate orange babka—“which is by far my favorite thing that we have''— and for a must-try that’s available every day, he suggests the almond croissants. “All of our staff is very appreciative of the people that come into the shop,” he says. “I think about 80% are regulars and we appreciate everybody coming in and being so nice.”