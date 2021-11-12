GOLD WINNER

LF Bakery

2063 Gottingen Street

website

SILVER WINNER

Birdie's Bread Co.

380 Pleasant Street

website

BRONZE WINNER

Two If By Sea

66 Ochterloney Street

website

If you’ve tasted their chocolatine, sourdough baguette or gruyere cheese croissant, it will come as no surprise that LF Bakery has won Best of Halifax’s gold for Best Bakery. The Laurent Marcel-led bakery serves specialty french baking to Halifax’s north end. The bakery’s manager wants to extend a thank you to the restaurants LF works with and their strong base of customers for “being so supportive and open to new things through the years.” What makes LF’s baked goods so special? The ingredients, of course. “We deeply care about the quality of the ingredients we use from all over the world,” manager Viola Egger says. “We think you can taste every single one in our breads, pastries and sandwiches.”