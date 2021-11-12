Best of Halifax

Best Bakery

GOLD WINNER

LF Bakery
2063 Gottingen Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Birdie's Bread Co.
380 Pleasant Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Two If By Sea
66 Ochterloney Street
website

If you’ve tasted their chocolatine, sourdough baguette or gruyere cheese croissant, it will come as no surprise that LF Bakery has won Best of Halifax’s gold for Best Bakery. The Laurent Marcel-led bakery serves specialty french baking to Halifax’s north end. The bakery’s manager wants to extend a thank you to the restaurants LF works with and their strong base of customers for “being so supportive and open to new things through the years.” What makes LF’s baked goods so special? The ingredients, of course. “We deeply care about the quality of the ingredients we use from all over the world,” manager Viola Egger says. “We think you can taste every single one in our breads, pastries and sandwiches.”
Next: Best Bar

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation