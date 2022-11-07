Best of Halifax

Best Athlete

Best Athlete
SportNet
Nathan MacKinnon, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Athlete

GOLD WINNER

Nathan MacKinnon
SILVER WINNER

Sidney Crosby
BRONZE WINNER

Ellie Black
Bringing home a Stanley Cup would be enough to top most hockey players’ resumes—but finishing the Colorado Avalanche’s six-game Cup series with two goals and four assists, all while taking down the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning? That’s Nathan MacKinnon for you. In his ninth professional season in the NHL, the Cole Harbour-raised 27-year-old added his first Stanley Cup to a growing list of accolades that includes a 2013-14 Calder Trophy (awarded to the league’s rookie of the year), a 2019-20 Lady Byng Trophy (awarded for sportsmanship), five NHL All-Star appearances and, of course, a 2013 Memorial Cup with the Halifax Mooseheads.

