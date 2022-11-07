SportNet Nathan MacKinnon, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Athlete

Bringing home a Stanley Cup would be enough to top most hockey players’ resumes—but finishing the Colorado Avalanche’s six-game Cup series with two goals and four assists, all while taking down the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning? That’s Nathan MacKinnon for you. In his ninth professional season in the NHL, the Cole Harbour-raised 27-year-old added his first Stanley Cup to a growing list of accolades that includes a 2013-14 Calder Trophy (awarded to the league’s rookie of the year), a 2019-20 Lady Byng Trophy (awarded for sportsmanship), five NHL All-Star appearances and, of course, a 2013 Memorial Cup with the Halifax Mooseheads.