Best of Halifax

Best Activist

GOLD WINNER

El Jones
website

SILVER WINNER

Kate MacDonald
website

BRONZE WINNER

Trayvone Clayton
website

El Jones is once again named the city’s best activist. Jones said she’s happy to be recognized by the community for the work she’s doing, but wonders about the category in which she’s won. “Best Musician means they made good music, but activism is collective,” she says. There are so many struggles post-COVID that Jones says it’s like trying to keep up with a waterfall. In 2020, there seemed like so much promise—it felt like people were taking back power—but two years down the line, not much has changed. It’s deflating that this award will be needed for years to come, even if competitive activism is a bit weird. Jones says the key to her activism is “90% listening and 10% not taking no for an answer,” and a little bit of radical empathy, treating others as she would want to be treated.

Next: Best Activist Organization

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation