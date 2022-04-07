GOLD WINNER

Housing affects each of us in Halifax—and in the last several years, a region-wide housing crisis has led to a ballooning of the HRM’s unhoused population at levels not seen since point-in-time surveys began in 2015. (A point-in-time count on April 7, 2022 revealed 586 people without a “safe, permanent address,” per the city of Halifax.) In the midst of all these challenges, Out of the Cold continues to forge ahead. Since 2007, the non-profit has been working to support the region’s unhoused community—first, by operating a winter shelter, and more recently by providing people with permanent supportive housing. The community association focuses on “low barrier, people-centred support” based in “anti-oppressive and harm-reduction practices.” Volunteers Ashley Anderson and Heather Roach describe it as “more than just a way… to give back,” but also about building “a connection with the clients and staff in a meaningful way.”