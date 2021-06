or those of us who've missed live music, it's been a long pandemic. We bided our time remembering the best things of our favourite music venues , from the feeling you get while waiting in line outside the venue to the weird communal snack that was a staple of nights out on Agricola Street . But, now, at long last, concert announcements are crawling back to life—and amongst them is the news thatwill play the, 2022.Tix to see the Juno-winning rocker arein advance (and $57.50 the day of the show) and areat sonicconcerts.com

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!