OHSOTO'KINO Recording Bursary recipients get a week's worth of studio time.

Attention Indigenous musicians: The OHSOTO’KINO Recording Bursary program wants to help you record an album

You have until February 23 to apply.

By

It isn't easy to be a musician right now. Between the cents-per-stream earned through the likes of Spotify to the drying up of live shows, chances to make money have dwindled during the pandemic. But, if you're a First Nations, Métis or Inuit artist looking to make an album, here's an opportunity of note: The OHSOTO'KINO Recording Bursary. Two bursaries—one for traditional music, one for contemporary—are on offer from the National Music Centre as part of this initiative. Additionally, the selected artists will be given a week's worth of studio time in Calgary at the National Music Centre's Studio Bell to record the album. While the amount of money on offer isn't stated, those looking to learn more (or apply) can do so at studiobell.ca/ohsotokino before the February 23 deadline.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
