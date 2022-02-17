Attention Indigenous musicians: The OHSOTO’KINO Recording Bursary program wants to help you record an album

It isn't easy to be a musician right now. Between the cents-per-stream earned through the likes of Spotify to the drying up of live shows, chances to make money have dwindled during the pandemic. But, if you're a First Nations, Métis or Inuit artist looking to make an album, here's an opportunity of note: The OHSOTO'KINO Recording Bursary. Two bursaries—one for traditional music, one for contemporary—are on offer from the National Music Centre as part of this initiative. Additionally, the selected artists will be given a week's worth of studio time in Calgary at the National Music Centre's Studio Bell to record the album. While the amount of money on offer isn't stated, those looking to learn more (or apply) can do so at studiobell.ca/ohsotokino before the February 23 deadline.