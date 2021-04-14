News + Opinion
April 14, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

April 19 was the date given a over month ago, but now that it’s so close, the province is reconsidering.

Atlantic bubble dreams for April 19 are popping 

Cancel your plans to head to Moncton, and make sure your Charlottetown and St. John’s trips have a good refund policy.

