At Home with Botfly 

With its latest EP, At Home with Alex, Botfly has stripped its sound bare—releasing something vulnerable, beautiful and surreal in the process.
Five of the group’s songs have been reworked into minimal arrangements of guitar and vocals. These recordings are raw. They allow the listener to process the emotional intensity of Botfly’s music in a way that transcends distortion.
For Keegan Goodspeed, vocalist and guitarist in Botfly, this is a project that he has wanted to do for some time—and with physical distancing came the perfect opportunity.
“It took me a year to convince myself that I was ready to attack this,” says Goodspeed. “These songs have weight, and there is a difference between playing them as the band would, where I’m comfortable and used to that, and then having to dissect the feelings and emotions that have gone into the music.”
At Home with Alex stands out in Botfly’s catalogue, contrasting the massive sound the group has become known for. More importantly, this EP shows that its songs are strong enough that, even at their bare bones, they stay upright.
“It’s trying to write songs that can be playing in more than one way, to prove that our songs are not just big riffs and loud amps. There’s no gimmick there.," Goodspeed says. "I think I did one take for everything. It was very much let’s capture what this is in this moment and see where that goes.”
While Goodspeed tackled this project head on, he was not alone in doing so: His bandmates Dwayne Shanks and Sean McInnis were as involved as possible from a distance.
“ It was very comfortable for me to do this, send it to Sean and Dwayne, get their opinion on it and still be so together about it. We’re trying to do what we can to be a band in a time where the band can’t be together,” Goodspeed adds.
The EP takes its name from Goodspeed’s roommate Alex Babineau, who helped him record the album from their home. “[Alex] has been such a dear friend, and close to the band for so long. We were just both around, so we had the time together to just sit and do it.”
With this release, Botfly has shown that it has nothing left to prove. Behind its menacing riffs and intense live performances is a group that can be as vulnerable as any singer-songwriter.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
THE SCENE »
The Mahone Bay singer-songwriter's debut album brings the mellow.
by SAM GILLETT, May 26/20
THE SCENE »
Binge the best in local live art.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 26/20
THE SCENE »
One of the hardest-hitting casualties of COVID-19 is the city's most legendary gay bar.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 21/20
THE SCENE »
All the live theatre and couch concerts to see this week.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 18/20
THE SCENE »
Halifax's Mandopop saviour drops a five-track EP to help you have a "fairyland kind of view" of life.
by SAM GILLETT, May 17/20
THE SCENE »
Halifax's Side Door is "hoping to be a life raft for artists" during the pandemic.
by SAM GILLETT, May 13/20
THE SCENE »
The Halifax rocker started a podcast to help us all feel a little less alone.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 13/20
COVID-19 »
Your can't-miss streams to keep social despite the distance.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 11/20
THE SCENE »
Over 35 free, streamable pieces of programming means the head trip can't stop/won't stop.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 7/20