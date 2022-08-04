Ashley McKenzie's Queens of the Qing Dynasty will have its North American premiere at TIFF 2022

F

an offbeat ode to neurodiversity and genderqueer individuals who refuse to conform." The flick had its international debut earlier this year at the Berlin International Film Festival.



and funding the effort (in part) on her personal credit card. That the resulting Werewolf ended up being made at all (the tax credit in Nova Scotia felt inaccessible to McKenzie, she told The Coast at the time ) has the tinge of miraculous to it. The fact that her first feature went on to clean up at TIFF that year—while capturing The New Yorker and the prestigious Criterion Channel the attention ofand the prestigious Criterion Channel —both proves her talent and furthers the point. in a part of the province that rarely sees movie cameras





Queens of the Qing Dynasty shows at TIFF as part of the Wavelengths Program in early September. Full screening details will be released with the fest's official program launch on August 23. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below:



"It will get too complicated if I start thinking about what other people wanna see. How do you even make artwork, if that's on your mind?" McKenzie told The Coast back in 2016, explaining her singular vision.

ans of the bleak, belovedcan finally stop drumming their fingers and checking their watches: Cape Breton writer-director Ashley McKenzie's second feature,is one step closer to a screen near them as it makes its North American debut at next month's Toronto International Film Festival.A story about the bond between a hospitalized teen and the student from Shanghai who's observing her,sees McKenzie return to using non-actors (a move that set her debut filmapart).is described as "Ashley McKenzie's story, itself, could be a movie: The writer-director made her decidedly DIY debut film back in 2016, casting locals