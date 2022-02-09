Berlinale
Ziyin Zheung, left, and Sarah Walker in Queens of the Qing Dynasty, Ashley McKenzie's follow-up to 2016's Werewolf.

Ashley McKenzie's Queens of the Qing Dynasty premieres at the Berlin Film Festival

The Cape Breton director's follow-up to indie smash Werewolf follows the blossoming bond between a suicidal teen and a student from Shanghai.

By

When the Berlin International Film Festival opens tomorrow, Nova Scotia will be there. Cape Breton writer-director Ashley McKenzie's new movie, Queens of the Qing Dynasty, is making its world premier at Berlinale 2022, screening several times over the course of the February 10-20 festival. Queens is in BIFF's "encounters" section, which is "a platform aiming to foster aesthetically and structurally daring works from independent, innovative filmmakers," as the fest site puts it. "The films selected will challenge traditional forms and ask viewers to reconsider their positions in relation to them."

Queens is described as "an offbeat ode to neurodiversity and genderqueer individuals who refuse to conform." It follows the blossoming bond between a suicidal teen and the student from Shanghai who's observing her in the hospital, played by first-time actors Sarah Walker and Ziyin Zheung respectively. You can watch the creepy trailer on the movie's BIFF page.

Filmmaker McKenzie is a name you will remember from Werewolf, a debut feature about drug dependence in suburban Cape Breton, filmed on location with a cast of mostly unknowns, that ascended indie fame when it was released in 2016. (It also went to the Berlinale.) How did a newbie director across the continent from Hollywood get the attention of The New Yorker, land on the prestigious Criterion Channel's radar and wow the crowds at the Toronto International Film Fest?

Related
Breagh MacNeil and Andrew Gillis play a drug-addicted New Waterford couple in Werewolf.

Werewolf, Ashley McKenzie’s fearless debut feature: The writer/director didn’t compromise on her refreshing film.

"The main thing that drove me while making this film was seeing young people around me who live here and die here and never, ever get off island. That was the narrative that I felt like I was being surrounded with in the years I was developing the film," McKenzie told The Coast back then. "It will get too complicated if I start thinking about what other people wanna see. How do you even make artwork, if that's on your mind?"

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Thu Sep 23

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax's Amy Trefry takes a star turn in the bone-cold chiller Shush.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Wed Sep 22

By Morgan Mullin

Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy star in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Tues Sep 21

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax’s Seth A. Smith returns to FIN with a horror-tinged jolt.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Mon Sep 20

By Morgan Mullin

Puliter Prize-winning poet Elizabeth Bishop gets the full doc treatment at FIN.
More »

Latest in Arts + Culture

Council rejects staff advice in vote to give the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia $7 million

By Morgan Mullin

Jordan Bennett shared the vision he co-created for the new AGNS on his Instagram profile, saying the entrance is "based on the Mi’kmaq peaked hat worn by the matriarchs of our community."

7 TV series and movies to stream this African Heritage Month

By Morgan Mullin

CBC's The Porter launches February 21.

Soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee’s concerts will make you feel alive again

By Morgan Mullin

The internationally acclaimed, Nova Scotia-based Measha Brueggergosman-Lee pivots between genres and mediums in The Measha Series.

Three artists shortlisted for Viola Desmond monument that’s coming to Gottingen Street

By Morgan Mullin

The three artists shortlisted for the Viola Desmond memorial are, clockwise from right, Tonya “Sam’Gwan” Paris, Chippie Kennedy and Marven Nelligan.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Council rejects staff advice in vote to give the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia $7 million

By Morgan Mullin

Jordan Bennett shared the vision he co-created for the new AGNS on his Instagram profile, saying the entrance is "based on the Mi’kmaq peaked hat worn by the matriarchs of our community."

7 TV series and movies to stream this African Heritage Month

By Morgan Mullin

CBC's The Porter launches February 21.

UPDATE: Two buzzy Van Gogh exhibits coming to Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

Beyond Van Gogh arrives at the Halifax Convention Centre February 11.

Soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee’s concerts will make you feel alive again

By Morgan Mullin

The internationally acclaimed, Nova Scotia-based Measha Brueggergosman-Lee pivots between genres and mediums in The Measha Series.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.