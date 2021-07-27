News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 27, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge In May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans wouldn't have to wear masks. Today the CDC started walking back that advice.

stock

In May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans wouldn't have to wear masks. Today the CDC started walking back that advice.

As the world struggles with delta, how's Canada doing? 

COVID cases are rising because of the delta variant, even in highly vaccinated countries.

By

Tags: , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Government tells Nicole Gnazdowsky she’s “no longer welcome” to contact the province
Liberal candidate booted from party over boudoir pics and OnlyFans account
Black women entrepreneurs make a COVID comeback with summer markets
4 live music shows to see this weekend
“The race between virus and vaccine is not settled yet”
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Halifax hunk Chris Gallant will be on The Bachelorette   (City)
  2. Liberal candidate booted from party over boudoir pics and OnlyFans account   (News)
  3. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Jul 26   (COVID-19)
  4. Government tells Nicole Gnazdowsky she’s “no longer welcome” to contact the province   (News)
  5. Canada vaccination tracker to chart national vax rates   (COVID-19)
  6. Halifax’s dumbest intersection is getting fixed   (News)
  7. A COVID-friendly dance moves tutorial   (COVID-19)
  8. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (July 14-July 18)   (COVID-19)
  9. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  10. Nursing Homes of NS is launching its own election campaign   (News)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.