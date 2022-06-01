Arkells announce Halifax concert September 30

The band will play the Scotiabank Centre with Lights.

By

The Juno-winning band Arkells announced today it'll be expanding its upcoming tour, adding a date in Halifax to the list. The band will hit the Scotiabank Arena stage on September 30, with indie pop legend Lights warming the stage.

Promoting Arkells' latest album, Blink Once, the tour thus far is mostly festival dates—but by the time the band reaches Halifax en route to Europe, it's possible the band's teased-about upcoming album Blink Twice will be out.

Tickets for the show range from $45.75 to $75.75 and will be on sale Friday, June 3 at 10am via sonicconcerts.com

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

William Prince announces Halifax concert November 13

By Morgan Mullin

William Prince announces Halifax concert November 13

The Scotia Festival of Music plays on

By Morgan Mullin

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser conducts the fest's closing night gala with a slate of seminal works by African American composers.

Hopscotch Festival is bringing Freddie Gibbs to Halifax July 31

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival is bringing Freddie Gibbs to Halifax July 31

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Scotia Festival of Music

By Morgan Mullin

More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

CBC announces new seasons of four Nova Scotian shows

By Morgan Mullin

Vinessa Antoine plays Marcy Diggs in the critically adored Diggstown, which returns for a fourth season this fall.

Nova Scotia government increases film fund cap to $10 Million

By Morgan Mullin

Behind the scenes of filmed-in-Nova Scotia TV series Pure, as seen in a Screen Nova Scotia promo video.

William Prince announces Halifax concert November 13

By Morgan Mullin

William Prince announces Halifax concert November 13

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

By Morgan Mullin

The must-see movie Ste. Anne plays at HIFF on June 9 at 9pm.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group