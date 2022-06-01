Arkells announce Halifax concert September 30

Promoting Arkells' latest album, Blink Once, the tour thus far is mostly festival dates—but by the time the band reaches Halifax en route to Europe, it's possible the band's teased-about upcoming album Blink Twice will be out.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!