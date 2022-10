S

Alice Ping Yee Ho, and her winning work will debut as part of an International Women's Day broadcast in March 2023. Previous winners include

Dr. Kelly-Marie Murphy and Stacey Brown.

“The Maria Anna Mozart Award is intended to encourage women to write music for symphonic orchestras, and to acknowledge the contributions of outstanding women creators of music,”

says award creator and funder Dr. Jane Gordon in a release.



Applications for the next round of the

Maria Anna Mozart Award are open until November 1, and the winning work will debut in 2024. Full application information can be found on Symphony Nova Scotia's website

Historically, only a small percentage of symphonic music has been created by women—and this award is an attempt at greater gender parity: