Lunenberg School of the Arts
Artist-in-residence wanted for fall 2022.

Applications are now open for Lunenburg's next artist-in-residence program

Emerging artists can hone their craft over the four-month opportunity.

The Lunenburg School of the Arts is looking for emerging artists (including recent graduates) to apply to its four-month artist-in-residence program "to develop and enhance their practice in their chosen medium." The four-month stint for the fall term runs September 12-December 16, 2022 and the application deadline is March 31.

Alongside 24-hour independent studio access, artists in residence receive a $500 stipend per month. Living arrangements and travel expenses are the artist's own responsibility, along with material sourcing and costs. 

