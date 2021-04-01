News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 01, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge “If you have not yet booked yourself or for a loved one, please do so,” urged Robert Strang at the April 1 COVID-19 briefing. COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA

“If you have not yet booked yourself or for a loved one, please do so,” urged Robert Strang at the April 1 COVID-19 briefing. COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA

Anyone over 70 can now register for a vaccine 

Strang opens bookings for this age group earlier than anticipated.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Nova Scotia’s Affordable Housing Commission is hosting online workshop to talk about the housing crisis
7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 31-April 8
Halifax patios now more accessible to dogs than disabled people
Strang reassures everyone AstraZeneca vaccine is fine
GameChangers902 is calling on Halifax to light up HRP’s phone lines
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. 2 new cases March 31 as the humans win the month   (COVID-19)
  2. Rat city   (Environment)
  3. Nova Scotia’s Affordable Housing Commission is hosting online workshop to talk about the housing crisis   (City)
  4. Halifax patios now more accessible to dogs than disabled people   (City)
  5. Strang reassures everyone AstraZeneca vaccine is fine   (COVID-19)
  6. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  7. What’s coming to Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday, March 23   (City)
  8. Bike Again's home up for sale   (City)
  9. How to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine   (COVID-19)
  10. HRM’s police oversight board is recruiting two community members   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.