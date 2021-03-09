Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 09, 2021 Arts + Music » Music

Jah'Mila, Keonté Beals and Gary Beals were amongst the artists who took home trophies at last night's virtual awards.

Jah'Mila, Keonté Beals and Gary Beals were amongst the artists who took home trophies at last night's virtual awards.

ANSMA'd our prayers 

Enjoy a playlist of winners from the African Nova Scotian Music Association Awards.

By

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

How to file your first post-Covid taxes
5 sure things for International Women’s Day
A whole bunch of Halifax musicians get ECMA noms
First look at Boyd’s Pharmasave on Agricola Street
35 of Canada’s best hockey players are in Halifax this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Music

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.