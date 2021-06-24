Annapolis Valley wine country: your nearby Napa 

Driving into the Annapolis Valley can be an instantly relaxing experience. If you've spent the year mostly stuck in the city, the roadside farmers’ markets and Bay of Fundy are welcome, refreshing sights.

With restrictions loosening across the province, this destination—only an hour’s drive from Halifax—is the perfect place for a day-trip or weekend getaway. And while there's a lot to do in the Valley, ranging from hiking to fishing and fine dining, it’s the wineries that truly set this area apart.

The Annapolis Valley and its surrounding bayside communities have an impressively long list of vineyards, establishing the region as the center of Nova Scotia’s wine country. The area’s unique climate and mineral-rich soil (or its terroir, for you winos out there) lends itself to great wine, as do a wealth of passionate local winemakers. The Valley’s wineries are also known for producing Tidal Bay, Nova Scotia’s aromatic and crisp signature white wine. All in all, it’s a great place to sit on a patio, drink and learn about wine, and soak in views of the Bay’s red mud.

Though exploring the Valley and its wineries can be a great experience, if you’re not familiar with the area it can also be a little overwhelming. With so many options, it's hard to narrow down which wineries you want to visit (luckily, they’re all great!). To make planning a trip easier, we've put together a list of businesses to visit for while you're in town, focusing on wineries and adding in a few extras from the Valley’s abundance of worthy destinations. Just note that changing restrictions and levels of comfort mean the services described below are subject to change. Many small businesses are still figuring out how best to operate this summer—to avoid disappointment, check their websites or social media before your visit.

Wineries

Domaine de Grand Pré, Grand Pré

The lush gardens and cobblestone paths at Grand Pré make it feel like you’re sipping wine in some faraway European countryside (and not a mere 10-minute drive out of Wolfville). In addition to great wine, this spot also features a restaurant, Le Caveau—which boasts fresh oysters, a carefully-curated menu and an impressively long cocktail list—and a historic inn for overnight stays.

Luckett Vineyards, Wolfville

If you live in Nova Scotia and have friends of drinking age, chances are you've seen the iconic Luckett Vineyards phone box on Instagram at some point or another. The phone box is actually closed for the time being, but Luckett is still a great place to spend an afternoon, with delicious wine, walk-in tastings and an extensive lunch menu at their bistro.

Benjamin Bridge, Wolfville

Most reviews from people who’ve visited Benjamin Bridge will mention three things: the beautiful locale, the knowledgeable staff and the sparkling wine this spot has become known for. With a variety of tasting options to choose from (and even virtual tastings, for those who aren’t comfortable venturing out just yet), there are multiple ways to learn about Benjamin Bridge’s wines while enjoying them yourself.

click to enlarge Jessica Emin

Lightfoot & Wolfville, Wolfville

If you’ve picked up a bottle of Lightfoot and Wolfville’s wine from the NSLC, then you'll be familiar with its beautiful packaging, each label intricately designed. Unsurprisingly, everything about the winery itself is equally stunning and thoughtfully laid-out. Located on farmland that's been in the Lighthouse family for generations, this architecturally impressive winery offers up breathtaking views and great wine that you can enjoy on the patio with pizza from the wood-fired oven. (Bonus: the farm also has highland cows, which are very cute.)

L’Acadie Vineyards, Wolfville

When the founders of L’Acadie Vineyards moved their young family to the Valley in 2004, it was with the goal of using the area’s unique terroir to make traditional-method sparkling wines. Over a decade later, it's clear this small-but-mighty family-run winery has accomplished just that: Their sparkling wines give champagne a run for its money, and friendly staff members are eager to teach you how it’s made.

Mercator Vineyards, Wolfville

Mercator Vineyards’ location off the main road means its historic building has wonderful, close-up views of the dykelands and the Bay. They have a range of amazing wines you can try in flights, as well as touring-bike rentals for an alternative way to enjoy the area. Why not hop on a bike, ride the close-by Harvest Moon Trail—an old converted railway line that passes through the Wolfville dykes—and end the afternoon with a cold glass of Tidal Bay?

Gaspereau Vineyards, Wolfville

In addition to a range of exceptional wines and friendly staff, this beautiful winery boasts an open-air patio facing its vineyard and a locally-inspired lunch menu, making it a great place to stop in for lunch and a wine tasting. In this writer’s opinion, they also happen to have some of the best garlic fingers in the Valley. (Finally, definitive proof that donair sauce and wine are, in fact, a perfect pairing!)

Planter’s Ridge, Port Williams

If you're coming from out of town, it's easy to forget that the Annapolis Valley is more than just Wolfville and Grand Pré. However, Port Williams is one of the many other destinations in the Valley that’s worth visiting, and Planter’s Ridge proves it. Based in a beautifully converted 150-year-old barn, this winery offers a tasting bar, customized tours (available by appointment) and a unique view of the local farmland.

1365 Church Street Vineyard and Winery, Port Willians

Also in Port Williams—just down the road from the historic church this street is named for—this winery is immensely charming and welcoming. It boasts panoramic views of the Valley and Cape Blomidon, staff eager to talk about their product and an impressive range of vintage wines. Their vintage reds, particularly the 2016 Darryl Brown, are worth a stop on their own.

A rolling field of Baco Noir grapes at Blomidon Winery.

Scott Blackburn

Blomidon Estate Winery, Canning

If you’re travelling from Wolfville, the 15-minute drive to Blomidon Estate Winery is breathtaking. You get to pass through Port Williams and Canning, and to enjoy some of the Valley’s beautiful countryside. But what really makes the drive worth it is the destination. Located right on the Minas Basin, this seaside winery offers a quiet getaway, an incredible view and a wonderful selection of wines you can enjoy on the patio.

Bent Ridge, Windsor

If you want to get technical, this one isn’t really in the Annapolis Valley— it’s in the charming town of Windsor, which is part of the Avon Valley. Either way, Bent Ridge will make it onto most local winery lists, and deservedly so. Run by two brothers on a family farm, the architecture and design of this small batch winery is inspired by Italy, making it feel like a true getaway from the city (and the continent). If wine isn’t your thing, this spot is also home to Bent Nail Brewery, as well as a latin-inspired restaurant called Fuego.

Avondale Sky, Windsor

OK, fine—Avondale Sky isn't technically in the Valley either, but it's still worth mentioning. Based inside a beautifully repurposed church, this family-owned vineyard uses hand-picked grapes for its wine and fresh, locally sourced ingredients for its award-winning restaurant. Enjoy lunch and a tasting on their patio, and learn about the church’s history from their staff (it’s a fascinating story).

Tours

If you want to visit multiple spots in the Valley without the hassle of planning for yourself, it's worth looking into wine and beer tours. The following companies each have different tours to give you a taste (or tastings!) of the Valley, with some options even picking you up and dropping you off in Halifax.

Grape Escapes Nova Scotia Wine Tours

Magic Winery Bus Tours (yes—the one with the red double decker)

Wildgrape Tours

Uncork Nova Scotia

Wine and Beer Tours of Nova Scotia

Breweries & Cideries

Wine not your thing? Lucky for you, the Valley is also home to a whole host of other boozy businesses. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Annapolis Valley Cider Company, Wolfville

This spot doesn't have food (with the exception of the complimentary corn nuts offered at each table), but it does have a range of both unique and classic ciders. If you can’t nab a spot on the patio, it’s still worth stopping in to take a few bottles home.

The Church Brewing Co.

If you've been to Wolfville, chances are you're aware of this church-turned-brewery. Located right on Main Street, their huge patio is almost always bustling on the weekends. When you try their beer (or their haddy bites!), it’s easy to understand why both locals and out-of-towners flock here; with a range of great brews, nice staff and a fun food menu, going to Church is always a good idea.

Maritime Express Cider Co., Kentville

Maritime Express is something special. Built in what used to be part of a railway hotel, the cidery still maintains its gorgeous architectural features: high ceilings, stone walls and huge arched windows, to name a few. Beyond the beautiful location, the small-batch ciders—made using Valley apples—and incredible food make this a great place to visit. (They’ve also introduced cider sangria for the summer, which should speak for itself.)

Honourary, non-alcoholic mention

Tangled Garden—an unassuming spot off the highway in Grand-Pré—is a magical place, and we would be remiss not to mention it. Go for the jam and cordial made from plants grown in the garden; stay for the acres of flowers ponds, and the spiralling labyrinth you can spend hours admiring.