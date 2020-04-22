News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 22, 2020 News + Opinion » Environment

And then there's the climate crisis 

Earth Day welcomes a special journalism project to the world, although honestly, it can wait until Nova Scotia is ready.

By

Tags: , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Environment

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Voice of The City: Abuse and violence thrive in isolation and silence   (COVID-19)
  2. Nova Scotia in mourning: What we know about the victims   (City)
  3. What we know about Nova Scotia's mass killings   (COVID-19)
  4. Bring Halifax culture home thanks to our social distance streaming guide   (Feature)
  5. Starting today you can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit   (COVID-19)
  6. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  7. How to watch Nova Scotia RCMP press conference about today's shootings   (COVID-19)
  8. How to file for EI if you've been laid off because of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  9. Nova Scotia RCMP give update on mass killings   (COVID-19)
  10. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)

Environment

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.