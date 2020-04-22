And then there's the climate crisis 

Today is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but it feels a world away. As if the coronavirus wasn’t enough, now Nova Scotia is in a state of mourning. We are struggling to make sense of the senseless, to understand the unthinkable. How are we supposed to pay attention to the climate crisis?
The Coast is part of a project called Covering Climate Now, a partnership of media organizations committed to bringing attention to "the defining story of our time." Last September, in the lead-up to a big UN climate summit, we joined CCNow partners doing a week of special climate coverage.
It was such a success, in February the partnership started talking about another week of climate stories around Earth Day, at that point more than 10 weeks away. Imagine 400 news outlets around the world, with a total audience of about two billion people, shining a spotlight on climate.
So much for best-laid plans.
At the beginning of April, CCNow leadership decided to carry on with the dedicated coverage week despite, or maybe because of, COVID-19. "We believe it’s critical to remind the public and policymakers alike that both of these crises pose deadly threats to humanity and overlap in many ways, including the need to respect science, to intervene early and strongly to 'flatten the curve,' and to prepare for impacts that can’t be avoided," reads the rousing email to CCNow partners.
"The coronavirus reminds us of our profound responsibilities as journalists."
The Coast agrees. There are many parallels between the emergencies of climate and coronavirus, including the heartening realization that the people of the world can work together against a shared threat, can radically change behaviour overnight, can wake up. We were looking forward to publishing stories about climate in Nova Scotia as part of this global journalistic effort.
That plan was cancelled by this weekend’s mass killings. We have limited reporting resources, and they are now devoted to helping explain an inexplicable tragedy. Our top journalistic responsibility is clear.
However, as a CCNow partner we are allowed to publish stories produced by other media outlets in the network. Doing so is a simple process that doesn’t take away from our other reporting, and it strengthens CCNow’s worthy mission. So we are going to run some of these stories here on the site, building up a curated assortment of reading that might be a welcome diversion next week. Or next month. Or whenever you’re ready to think about one of the other defining stories of our time.
This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
ENVIRONMENT »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Apr 22/20
Earth Day welcomes a special journalism project to the world, although honestly, it can wait until Nova Scotia is ready. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Apr 20/20
“To the families and loved ones of all the victims, please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your loved ones.” comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Apr 20/20
At least 19 killed, 16 crime scenes and infinite grief. comments 1
FEATURE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 20/20
The must-see live streams for the week of April 20-26. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by JOHANNAH BLACK, Apr 20/20
Canadian's Battered Women’s Support Services hotline has seen a 300 percent increase in calls because of COVID, comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by TEAM COAST, Apr 20/20
The latest info, short and sweet, mostly from the province but also Halifax. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 19/20
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 19/20
Life in the time of coronavirus for a Halifax self-love advocate with a love of cooking and sharing recipes comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 18/20
Life in the time of coronavirus for a cat-loving visual artist and illustrator in Halifax. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 17/20
COVID sucks. Karaoke doesn't. comments 0