he origin of laughter could probably be traced to the yodel. Hear me out. Yodel, as you know, literally means: to utter the syllable "(!), blending the sacred combo of low pitch “chest noise” (the noise of the season, I think, that low baying of "and ") with the higher pitch falsetto of “head noise” (given the pandemic, this high squeal is equally all "and "but wordier). There’s a dumpster fire of feelings in my chest so I can only make a low noise that is on its knees tasting the distance between Halifax and Toronto; Halifax and Montreal; New York. The yodel demands this drama and the season is in the director’s chair saying: "What I’m really after is the amateur electrician board laugh, aka “the family gathering laugh.” Sure, if the wrong wires are crossed, there could be a sudden fire but it’s that danger that charges the protons and electrons of our: "laughs that are one of the things I’m already missing.

