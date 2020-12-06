An advent calendar of poetry: December 6 

T he heart of December 6 th isn’t the soprano you’d expect but a woman able to plumb the depths of baritone for its earth and its stones. A day without hours but cellos tuned with finely carved ebony pegs for how ebony is a wood that will sink in water. For this is the day tuned to the sinking. A traditional day will have many sections in its orchestra. Given the hymnal nature of December 6th, the air is softened to carry aloft fourteen young women to their future season of blossom. This isn’t a ceremony but a different species of breathing. We are breathing their unfurled petals and we are breathing the further along souls that simmer above our city from so many cellos ago. The ritual of sitting down and opening our hearts for them to take haven is something we’ve been doing since the beginning of breath. At the heart of mourning is an inlet with small boats for us to row forward. This is the work of remembering.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!