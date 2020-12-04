Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

December 04, 2020 Arts + Culture » Literary

An advent calendar of poetry: December 4 

Halifax poet laureate Sue Goyette delivers her fourth daily poem between now and Winter Solstice.

By
Editor's Note: Each day from December 1 -21, Halifax' poet laureate Sue Goyette will write a new poem to share with the city on The Coast's website and social media. "If I need this, I bet other people need this," she told us on day one—and we think she's right. In a year that's felt like a months-long dusk, this will be some light we can carry forward, together, until the days begin to grow again.
Here is her poem for December 4:

“I took a course on radical hope known to some as slow television: the seven and a half-hour train ride from Bergen to Oslo. My notes are sporadic and nonsensical. I understood, overall, that we are pixelating; that our way of being is moving through chaos and is breaking into particles. I know little about chaos except its taste: the waft of orange plastic hospital chair, for example. The spice of dismay that burns the throat. The sour diode of violence. The train travels through mountains by tunnel. Jonathan Lear tells us that hope is radical when we lack the appropriate concepts to properly understand it. Tunnel after tunnel: a study of darkness. Then realized I was missing the true transformative lesson introduced as a small dot, a new punctuation mark to place after gratitude or a welcome. This dot grows. Wider and brighter. And seems to be a version of the way out. As in: the end of the tunnel. Of course, this is just another version of a beginning, which explains the fear. At this point my notes are of poorly drawn flowers and exclamation marks, i.e. no help at all.”

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Literary

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 4
December 3, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.