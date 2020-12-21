Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

December 21, 2020 Arts + Culture » Literary

An advent calendar of poetry: December 21 

Halifax poet laureate Sue Goyette delivers her final daily poem on the Winter Solstice.

By
click to enlarge img_0934.jpg
Editor's Note: Each day from December 1 -21, Halifax' poet laureate Sue Goyette will write a new poem to share with the city on The Coast's website and social media. "If I need this, I bet other people need this," she told us on day one—and we think she's right. In a year that's felt like a months-long dusk, this will be some light we can carry forward, together, until the days begin to grow again.
Here is her final poem:

Light is so condensed on this shortest day, it’s a honeyed version of itself. And if a single bee can visit up to 5000 flowers, this day is 3,695 flowers long. Flowers are verbs. Like us. And, Sugar Fuses, we are on the move. Jupiter and Saturn, conducting the Great Galactic Refresh, are conjoining so close they will spark a porch light for the mourning cave we are in. "To be of the leap," René Char wrote one night, "not to be of the feast, its epilogue." This leap is the work of imaging a way forward so there’s a bowl for everyone. Our hearts have known this all along. What can this feeling be but awe at how our feet are ahead of us, making a new path, a desire line to this knowing? Ballooning is a behaviour spiders use to navigate the in between to the next. To be on the move and of the leap. This is why we’re here. Together and apart. They release gossamer threads and are at the mercy of air currents and electric fields. And this is where we leave each other, at the mercy. I’ll meet you at the feast.  

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Literary

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 4
December 3, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.