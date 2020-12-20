Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

December 20, 2020 Arts + Culture » Literary

An advent calendar of poetry: December 20 

HHalifax poet laureate Sue Goyette delivers her second-last daily poem between now and Winter Solstice.

By
Editor's Note: Each day from December 1 -21, Halifax' poet laureate Sue Goyette will write a new poem to share with the city on The Coast's website and social media. "If I need this, I bet other people need this," she told us on day one—and we think she's right. In a year that's felt like a months-long dusk, this will be some light we can carry forward, together, until the days begin to grow again.
Here is her poem for December 20:

Can you picture that empty lot on Quinpool at the corner of Vernon? Not in the “development” stage of its transformation but still in the potential incubation of “progress.” A field in snow haunted by the scared swagger and excruciating shyness of its former high school. Desire lines are paths made by our walking that curve across the shortest way, moving from the paved to the grass and mud of uneven ground. We made that path across it by ignoring sidewalks for the brief pilgrimage of in between and on the way. We know the power of words: those old umbrellas, those respirators. What if we created a force of care as we walk through that field for the future teenagers who are growing towards the world as it is? What if we utter a kind and loving word for them that could syrup and energize the bright lights that they are? What kinds of city space will they need to converse and animate each other that don’t run a tab for their time, don’t check their I.D.? Imagine being fifteen, walking through a field that leaves you feeling glittered? And loved? That’s what I’m talking about.   

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Literary

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 4
December 3, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.