Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

December 18, 2020 Arts + Culture » Literary

An advent calendar of poetry: December 18 

Halifax poet laureate Sue Goyette delivers her eighteenth daily poem between now and Winter Solstice.

By
Editor's Note: Each day from December 1 -21, Halifax' poet laureate Sue Goyette will write a new poem to share with the city on The Coast's website and social media. "If I need this, I bet other people need this," she told us on day one—and we think she's right. In a year that's felt like a months-long dusk, this will be some light we can carry forward, together, until the days begin to grow again.
Here is her poem for December 18:

Consider the pinecone. Imbricated in design much like fish scales. Thin bract scales beneath seed scales. Each seed scale has two ovules; a miniature forest maker. I was tempted to use “factory” but that word has a conveyor belt for a heart and is right now churning out bladed things at an alarming rate and everyone’s working overtime so all those bladed things are made in time and the coffee urn in the corner is an ancient robot spitting its orange light of being ready and there’s never any real sugar but Sweet ‘n Low jammed into a cup and someone has to step from their spot to find the shovel because the door is jammed with snow and this dude, outside in his coveralls, bends to the task and breaths that muffler/scarf combo smell and the pinecone of feelings in his chest greens a little the way pinecones do when there’s enough water and he straightens before he goes in because his back is fucked and that’s when he sees this tree in the empty lot and he swears, and he takes this swearing seriously, he swears that the tree was trying to tell him something.

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Literary

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 4
December 3, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.