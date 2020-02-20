Alton Gas appeal 

As Canada grapples with questions of Indigenous sovereignty and the duty to consult from coast to coast, the Sipekne'katik First Nation—Indian Brook—took to Nova Scotia's highest court this week for the latest step in an ongoing opposition to a natural-gas storage facility proposed on their unceded land near the Shubenacadie river.
This case is a legally complex appeal, rooted in former environment minister Margaret Miller's 2016 industrial approval of Calgary-based Alton Gas' proposal, which would see water from the Shubenacadie used to flush out salt caverns to store natural gas. That approval saw several appeals, which cited environmental concerns and inadequate consultation with the Sipekne'katik, but Miller quashed those appeals in an April 2019 decision, saying consultation with the First Nation had been "sufficient."
That April decision is the centrepiece for this latest court appearance.
Raymond Larkin, representing Sipekne'-katik in Nova Scotia Supreme Court this week, said Miller failed in her duty to consider Indigenous title rights to the land and to determine whether "deep consultation"—a higher standard of consultation outlined in a 2017 Supreme Court of Canada case—was carried out.
"What was required was deep consultation, not something as vague as 'sufficient,'" Larkin said Tuesday.
Over the two-day hearing, the province's lawyer, Sean Foreman, told the court that the minister wasn't legally mandated to explicitly reference "deep consultation" in her decision, and that on the whole, consultation with Sipekne'katik was extensive.
"This isn't a treasure hunt for error, it's meant to be looked at holistically," Foreman said Tuesday.
Foreman said all parties agreed the circumstances required deep consultation, but argued that the band "frustrated" the consultation process a number of times over the years, and that failures in consultation "are in large part the result of (the band's) own conduct."
Robert Grant, speaking for Alton Gas, said the company did everything in its power to consult with Sipekne'katik—following requirements set out in the industrial approval—and argued that the exact wording of the minister's report should only be assessed in the broader context of the case.
Justice Frank Edwards, who presided over the two-day hearing, is expected to reach a decision later in the month.
