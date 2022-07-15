All you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Parade

T

from Citadel High School at Ahern Avenue.

The parade will exit Ahern Avenue and head east on Rainnie Drive towards the intersection at Brunswick and Duke streets, where it will continue east on Duke Street down to Barrington Street. It will then turn south onto Barrington Street.





Once on Barrington, the parade will return to its traditional route, turning onto Spring Garden Road before snaking north up South Park Street and ending on Bell Road, next to the Garrison Grounds (which are festival HQ for Pride 2022).



Low-sensory viewing areas are located at the corners of Sackville and South Park streets, while accessible viewing platforms (including described viewing and elders areas) are located on the Public Gardens side of South Park Street at Sackville Street.



Plot your primo viewing spot thanks to this map from the festival:



