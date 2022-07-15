Halifax is hosting a Pride Parade for the first time since the pandemic started on July 16.
All you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Parade

A new route marks the July 16 event, which begins at noon.

The 2022 Halifax Pride Parade begins at noon on Saturday, July 16. The current construction on the Cogswell Interchange means the parade—which is back in full force after COVID—is taking a new route this year.

The route of the parade is marked in yellow, and departs from Citadel High School at Ahern Avenue. The parade will exit Ahern Avenue and head east on Rainnie Drive towards the intersection at Brunswick and Duke streets, where it will continue east on Duke Street down to Barrington Street. It will then turn south onto Barrington Street.

Once on Barrington, the parade will return to its traditional route, turning onto Spring Garden Road before snaking north up South Park Street and ending on Bell Road, next to the Garrison Grounds (which are festival HQ for Pride 2022).

Low-sensory viewing areas are located at the corners of Sackville and South Park streets, while accessible viewing platforms (including described viewing and elders areas) are located on the Public Gardens side of South Park Street at Sackville Street.

Plot your primo viewing spot thanks to this map from the festival:

click to enlarge hp2022_parade_route_-_credit_to_shortstop_agency.png

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
