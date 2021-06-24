All the summer’s a stage 

July

Comedy of Errors

Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney kicks off its summer season with an outdoor showing of Shakespeare. Hit up Open Hearth Park, Indian Beach or Rose Schwartz Memorial Park in New Waterford for this free performance—but be sure to reserve your seat at highlandartstheatre.com. July 6-8, 13-15, Open Hearth Park, Sydney; July 9, Indian Beach, North Sydney, 7pm; July 12, Rose Schwartz Memorial Park, New Waterford, 7pm; free, highlandartstheatre.com to reserve your seat

Half-Cracked

Sisters Yewina and Sissy Mary—played by Sharleen Kalayil and Geneview Steele—will have your sides in blissful agony in this rural Nova Scotian-set comedy as the two spinsters spin tales. July 7-25, 7:30pm, Ship’s Company Theatre, 18 Lower Main Street, Parrsborro, $30 (July7-8 are PWYC), https://www.shipscompanytheatre.com/half-cracked/

First Flight

Two Planks and a Passion Theatre and Theatre du Poulet are pulling out the puppets to chronicle the journey of a bird as it takes it’s first flight. The piece is part of the Nation Arts Centre’s nationwide series Grand Acts of Hope—and is the only Atlantic Canadian entry. July 10, Ross Creek Arts Centre, 555 Ross Creek Road, Canning, free, reserve a seat and make a donation at http://www.artscentre.ca/twoplankscurrent.html

Schoolhouse

Take a trip back to 1938 with this Two Planks and a Passion Theatre play that follows Melita Linton as she begins her teaching career at a schoolhouse outside of Baker’s Creek. Will this outsider be able win over the locals—and her students? July 14-Sep 5; Tue, Wed, Sat 6pm; Sun 2pm; Ross Creek Arts Centre, 555 Ross Creek Road, Canning, $32-$15, http://www.artscentre.ca/twoplankscurrent.html

A Tale on Two Wheels is a free outdoor show for very young audiences (18 months to 6 years) delivered to parks and outdoor spaces by tandem bicycle.

A Tale on Two Wheels

Gale Force Theatre—the powered-by-bike theatre duo bringing all-ages shows to a park near you—is back with a new show wee ones (18 months to six year old) will love: The show follows the lives of two delivery workers charged with delivering the day whose lives are rapidly turned upside down when asked to deliver the night. The show includes a live musician, puppetry, whimsy and much silliness. July 9, Frog Pond Park (Dingle) 11am, 2pm; July 10, Fort Needham Park, 11am, 2pm; July 11, Dartmouth Common, 11am, 2pm; July 16-18, Point Pleasant Park (near lower parking lot) 11am, 2pm; July 23, Dewolf Park, 11am; July 23, Fish Hatchery Park, 2pm; free

Outside Mullingar

The Tony-nominated story about misfit love, warring families and a good amount of wit, don’t mistake Outside Mullingar for a teenage passion-drama: This tender story centres around two middle aged shut-ins caught in the middle of a dispute over farmland in Ireland. July 16-Aug 7 (no shows on Mondays), 7:30pm, Theatre Baddeck, 24 Queen Street, Baddeck, Cape Breton, $18-$28, https://www.theatrebaddeck.com/outsidemullingar

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare by the Sea is back—and how we missed the fresh air theatre during last year’s COVID hiatus! To celebrate its return, SBTS is performing its most popular show for audiences all season long, so get ready to experience gender bending to a backdrop of crashing waves surrounded by nature and...other people? What a concept. July 30-Sept 5, Tue-Sun 7pm, Cambridge Battery at Point Pleasant Park, 5480 Point Pleasant Drive, $20-$30, https://www.shakespearebythesea.ca/

Macbeth by Fire

For the health and safety of the (award winning) Two Planks and a Passion cast and crew, please refrain from saying the play’s name out loud when at the performance—but know that there’s no better way to see The Scottish Play this summer than by bonfire in Canning. July 17-Sep 4, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, 9pm; Ross Creek Arts Centre, 555 Ross Creek Road, Canning, $15-$32, http://www.artscentre.ca/twoplankscurrent.html

Hello City by the Sea

The biggest name in improv takes the stage for a mix of competitive short-form and Shakespearean-inspired silliness. Mondays, July 19-Aug 30, 7pm, Cambridge Battery at Point Pleasant Park, 5480 Point Pleasant Drive, PWYC, https://www.hellocityimprov.com/hello-city-by-the-sea

August

Good Grief

A heartwarming comedy that investigates grief through humour, music and a giant named Andre from Ship’s Company. Aug 4-22, 7:30pm; Ship’s Company Theatre, 18 Lower Main Street, Parrsborro, $15-$30 (Aug 4-5 are PWYC), https://www.shipscompanytheatre.com/good-grief/

Robin Hood: The Great Escape

Festival Antigonish takes Robin Hood to new heights—literally and figuratively—in its forward-thinking version of the classic legend: This immersive play will take place over a 1.5km stretch of trail on Keppoch Mountain. Aug 4-19, 7pm, Keppoch Mountain, 193 Keppoch Road, Antigonish, $27-$30, https://www.festivalantigonish.ca/robin_hood/

Adventures

A pair of coming-of-age stories blurring the line between fairytale, fantasy and the uncomfortable realities of our modern condition, Adventures tells the story of PJ and Wendy, narrated by Mother Tree (played by Ann-Marie Kerr). Will PJ and Wendy fly or fall when they jump from her highest branch? Aug 25-29, 9:15pm, Cambridge Battery at Point Pleasant Park, 5480 Point Pleasant Drive, Tickets on sale soon at https://keepgoodadventures.com/play/.