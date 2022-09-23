All the poetry books you'll want to 'add to cart', thanks to AfterWords Literary Festival

T

magining the BIPOC voices silenced in the spaces and omissions left by cultural and institutional erasure," as AfterWords puts it. Her 2021 CBC Best Book-selected with/holding is a "

graphic response to the year 2020, bringing a critical lens to the representation and reproduction of Blackness across digital media."



Monoculture

Halifax poet laureate Sue Goyette (who will be in conversation with fest author Madhur Anand on October 2)'s upcoming book isn't exactly prose or poetry, but a best-of-both-worlds situation. Out in October, the volume sees Goyette return to previous themes of wildness (both our own and nature's) while imagining a near-future where Nova Scotia's last forest is a tourism magnet.

