All eyes on Sipekne’katik First Nation 

When tensions rose between Indigenous fishers and settler fishers, with video of traps being cut and flares being thrown getting shared to TikTok, and racist slurs began to grace our Facebook timelines, she was there, too, keeping her audience—and the country—informed.
Her article "Nova Scotia First Nation launches its own moderate livelihood fishery" is an important look at what's going on. We're proud to share it below, in partnership with Ku'ku'kwes News. —Caora McKenna, Coast news editor
“For our (First Nation), it’s very significant,” Sipekne’katik Chief Michael Sack said following the launch announcement.
“We went through a process that took us years to get through. We got community input. We put a plan together. We’re going to enforce our plan and have a successful moderate livelihood fishery,” Chief Sack said.
The first community member to receive a license and tags under the new fishery was Randy Sack, the son of Donald Marshall, Jr. Marshall passed away in 2009 at the age of 55 from complications of a double-lung transplant he received in 2003.
“My dad would be proud of me right now,” Sack said after receiving his license and tags. “I’m feeling pretty good, yep,” he added.
Robert Syliboy was another community member to receive a community-issued license.
“It was actually a really emotional experience for me. I had my son here with me. He’s going to be four years old in 10 days,” Syliboy explained while taking a break from loading traps onto one of his friend’s boat.
“Everything we do, we do here for our future. And for me, it was empowering,” Syliboy said.
Sipekne’katik Chief Michael Sack confirmed his First Nation issued a total of seven lobster fishing licenses, with 50 tags for each license, on Thursday. He said more licenses could be issued if community members requesting them meet the First Nation’s criteria under the new fishery.
The treaty right to a moderate livelihood through the fishery was affirmed in the 1999 Marshall decision by the Supreme Court of Canada. Donald Marshall, Jr. was charged with illegally catching and selling eels in Pomquet Harbour, NS in 1993. The Membertou First Nation member fought the charges in the lower courts, arguing he had a right to catch and sell fish without a license under the Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1760-61 signed between his Mi’kmaw ancestors and the British Crown.
Marshall was convicted in the lower courts in Nova Scotia. He appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada which agreed with his legal argument and overturned his conviction on September 17, 1999. The ruling also urged both sides to negotiate, not litigate, treaty rights.
However, the high court also issued a rare clarification on the Marshall decision two months later, stating that DFO can regulate the treaty right for conservation or other important public objectives.
In the notice, the Sipekne’katik leadership explained that since the Marshall decision 21 years ago, DFO “has done nothing to recognize the treaty right to harvest and sell for a moderate livelihood.”
According to Chief Sack, he and his fellow councillors have held some discussions with DFO regarding the recognition of a moderate livelihood fishery. Sack said those discussions haven’t proceeded very far due to a lack of understanding on what a “moderate livelihood” means.
According to the notice, the community’s moderate livelihood fishery will serve as a test so the First Nation can collect data and conduct analysis the number of members who are fishing, the number days they fish and the amount of traps they set in the water. To date, there has been no exhaustive study on a moderate livelihood fishery since the 1999 Marshall decision.
“Our issue is not with the commercial fishermen,” Chief Sack said. “We have an issue with the levels of government that are not upholding our rights.”
In a written statement to Ku’ku’kwes News, DFO Minister Bernadette Jordan said “there cannot be a commercial fishery outside the commercial season” until an agreement is reached between the First Nation and her department.
“A sound management framework is necessary for the management and conservation of fish stocks,” Minister Jordan said.
Jordan said she is “in communication with First Nations leadership to find a collaborative path back to the negotiation table.”
“I want to be clear that DFO continues to address unauthorized fishing,” Minister Jordan wrote. “Fishing without a license is a violation under the Fisheries Act and anyone fishing outside the activities authorized under a license may be subject to enforcement action,” she added.
In regards to setting up a truckhouse to issue fish buying licences, Chief Sack confirmed the First Nation is in preliminary talks with the Province of Nova Scotia.
“It’s something we’re still working on. We’re not as far along in that process so we’re hoping that we’ll finalize that soon,” Chief Sack said.
In a written response to Ku’ku’kwes News, a spokesman for the Nova Scotia Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture said the province is letting DFO take the lead on negotiating a moderate livelihood with the province’s First Nations.
The spokesman also explained that the Fisheries and Coastal Resources Act “establish the rules and licensing requirements for buying fish in the province based on DFO’s identification of what are licensed licensed commercial fisheries.”
“As a province, our regulatory responsibilities are around health and safety to protect consumers, quality of the product, and the orderly development of the seafood industry that supports the economic sustainability of seafood businesses and the communities they support,” the spokesman wrote.
In the letter, AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde urged Minister Jordan to protect the Mi’kmaw harvesters while they fish and meet with Mi’kmaw leaders in Nova Scotia “to ensure that there is an immediate resolution to this civil unrest.”
The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs issued a news release on Thursday to also mark the 21st anniversary of the Marshall decision. In it, the chiefs said they’ve “been met with obstacles for moving forward” in their negotiations with DFO on moderate livelihood.
The chiefs say the options proposed by DFO “continue to infringe on our treaty rights.”
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Sep 21/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Sep 14/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Sep 7/20
COVID-19 »
The province's top doc says it’s not a matter of if we’ll get cases in schools, but when.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Sep 3/20
SHOPTALK »
Vendors like No Days Off Apparel have seen growth thanks to the pop-up market.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Sep 24/20
SHOPTALK »
With most in-person events cancelled, market vendors are seeing decreased revenue this year.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Sep 22/20