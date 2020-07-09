Afterwords Literary Festival releases 2020 lineup 

click to enlarge
Maybe the worst purchase of 2020 was a calendar
-
Vivek Shraya is one of the literary stars coming to Afterwords Festival this fall. Her newest book, The Subtweet, is described as "a no-holds-barred examination of the music industry and making art in the modern era, shining a light on the promise and peril of being seen."
-
Vanessa Heins
, but now you officially have something to write (and highlight, and underline) in yours: Roxane Gay (yup, the author of Bad Feminist
, Hunger
, Difficult Women
and a million tweets so biting they're corrosive) is taking part in this year's Afterwords Literary Festival.
The fest—which debuted last year
with a strong focus on accessibility and inclusion—is moving to a live, online format for 2020, with, as a press release puts it, "a mix of readings, conversations and workshops" happening via Zoom.
Fest dates are September 30 to October 4, and other names-of-note on the lineup include Vivek Shraya
(author behind 2018's bestselling I'm Afraid of Men
and 2020's The Subtweet
), Halifax poet and advocate El Jones
, notable Halifax author Carol Bruneau
and Halifax's Poet Laureate, Sue Goyette
.
Most festival events are free, with a suggested $5 donation. Peep the full lineup and details at afterwordsliteraryfestival.com
.