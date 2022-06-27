AfterWords Literary Festival announces 2022 dates, first wave of lineup

AfterWords Literary Festival—the annual celebration of authors, readers and the books that bind them—is returning this September 24 to October 2, for a mostly in-person event.

The fest will feature conversations, readings and workshops across its nine-day run. So far, the list of luminous literati that’ll headline includes veteran culture reporter and author Jesse Went, the Commonwealth Prize-winning Lisa Moore, politician and author Jody Wilson-Raybould, author and broadcaster Amanda Parris, sci-fi legend Kim Stanley Robinson and, of course, Halifax Poet Laureate and multiple-published author Sue Goyette.

Other authors on deck include Elaine McCluskey, David Bergen, Alex Pugsley, Anna Quon, David Huebert, Luke Hathaway, KR Byggdin, Katherine Alexandra Harvey, Catherine Bush and more.

Tickets for the 2022 AfterWords Literary Festival go on sale July 4 at 9am via the festival website.