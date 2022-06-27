Jesse Wente is the author of Unreconciled: Family, Truth, and Indigenous Resistance. He'll be at the AfterWords Literary Festival this September.
Red Works
Jesse Wente is the author of Unreconciled: Family, Truth, and Indigenous Resistance. He'll be at the AfterWords Literary Festival this September.

AfterWords Literary Festival announces 2022 dates, first wave of lineup

The fourth annual event will be held from Sep 24-Oct 2.

By

AfterWords Literary Festival—the annual celebration of authors, readers and the books that bind them—is returning this September 24 to October 2, for a mostly in-person event.

The fest will feature conversations, readings and workshops across its nine-day run. So far, the list of luminous literati that’ll headline includes veteran culture reporter and author Jesse Went, the Commonwealth Prize-winning Lisa Moore, politician and author Jody Wilson-Raybould, author and broadcaster Amanda Parris, sci-fi legend Kim Stanley Robinson and, of course, Halifax Poet Laureate and multiple-published author Sue Goyette.

Other authors on deck include Elaine McCluskey, David Bergen, Alex Pugsley, Anna Quon, David Huebert, Luke Hathaway, KR Byggdin, Katherine Alexandra Harvey, Catherine Bush and more.

Tickets for the 2022 AfterWords Literary Festival go on sale July 4 at 9am via the festival website.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Hal-Con 2022 announces dates, first wave of guests

By Morgan Mullin

Star of The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes, has been announced as a guest for Hal-Con 2022.

Develop Nova Scotia wants you to host your next event on the Halifax or Lunenburg waterfront! PAID CONTENT

By Sponsored content by Develop Nova Scotia

Develop Nova Scotia wants you to host your next event on the Halifax or Lunenburg waterfront!

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Tanks and the Bangas, the Grammy nominated New Orleans jazz/groove group that's having a moment, will play at Halifax Jazz Festival this July.

Halifax Urban Folk Festival announces 2022 dates, lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Jake Clemons plays sax in the E Street Band—and he plays Halifax Urban Folk Fest at the end of August.
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Getting Ready for Rocky Horror with Allister MacDonald

By Morgan Mullin

Backstage with Merritt Award-winning actor Allister MacDonald, who stars in The Rocky Horror Show at Neptune.

David Sedaris has some travel tips for you

By Jeremy Freed

"If you see somebody with a neck pillow," David Seders says, "that's somebody who doesn’t travel."

Nova Scotia soprano one of 12 semi-finalists in international competition

By Morgan Mullin

Shanice Skinner is one of the hottest up-and-comers in Nova Scotia's opera scene.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Tanks and the Bangas, the Grammy nominated New Orleans jazz/groove group that's having a moment, will play at Halifax Jazz Festival this July.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group