Afroman announces Halifax concert August 25

The "Because I Got High" rapper will perform at Level 8 nightclub.

By

The Grammy nominated king of the Napster era, Afroman, is coming to Halifax this August as part of his Higher Times tour. He'll play Level 8 nightclub (the new club and cabaret located on the, yup, 8th level of 1800 Argyle Street) on August 25.

Tickets to see the mind behind jams like "Because I Got High" and "Colt 40ty Fiva" start at $40, but dedicated fans of the Lynchian, laugh-fuelled lyricist can snag meet and greet tix for $80, all available via eventbrite.

