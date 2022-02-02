African Heritage Month 2022 events in Halifax

From online cooking classes to must-see movies, here's what's happening.

Okay, okay, you know what I'm going to say: COVID has impacted how African Heritage Month is being celebrated, causing the programming to be slighter than it has been in pre-pandemic years. But that doesn't mean the city isn't celebrating Black culture and history in February.

The Coast is actively compiling this full calendar of African Heritage Month activities. We'll be adding to it throughout the month—COVID restrictions are currently slated to relax around February 14—and you can also submit events you know about.

As for highlights that are already planned, the Halifax Black Film Festival returns from February 24 to 28, bringing a fully online slate of panel discussions and screenings.

Mary Nkrumah, the chef and owner behind Barrington Street staple Mary's African Cuisine, is giving online cooking classes through Halifax Public Libraries. Learn to make fufu, a starchy side dish, on February 14 or make okra stew on February 28.

A selection of public engagement discussions on the collection of race-based data in the province will take place online several times this month. And on February 20, there's a virtual screening of Rocky and Joan, the documentary paying tribute to the local activist icons Rocky Jones and Joan Jones.

