Adam Baldwin adds second Halifax show to almost-sold-out east coast tour

My dear buds. I’m so happy to tell ya that we’re adding to an already FLUSH run of dates here. Halifax and Truro have second nights added. This has all been such a pleasant surprise, thank you all so much. I can’t tell you how much this means to me," the release quotes the ECMA-nominated Baldwin as saying.



The full tour is as follows:





April 11 Truro, NS Marigold Cultural Centre

April 12 Truro, NS Marigold Cultural Centre - sold out

April 14 Wolfville, NS Festival Theatre

April 15 Liverpool, NS Astor Theatre

April 22 St. John's, NL Holy Heart Theatre

April 26 Halifax, NS Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

April 27 Halifax, NS Rebecca Cohn Auditorium - sold out

April 28 Moncton, NB Capitol Theatre

April 29 Fredericton, NB The Playhouse

eloved Dartmouth singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin kept busy during lockdown by keeping spirits high with his weekly livestreams that were the perfect midpoint between unfiltered authenticity and pro-level production value. The fact that Baldwin's Chin-Up Sessions continued to be a fan-powered phenomenon even after the overall novelty of the medium began to wane says a lot about the denim-clad troubadour's live show. But those who've been missing the full-on experience can finally exhale: Baldwin is going on an east coast tour this spring, bringing along folk singer-songwriter Old Man Luedecke to open.Some dates—including the tour's Halifax stop—sold out almost instantly when the tour was announced last week, leading to today's announcement of more shows. (A second show at both Truro's Marigold Cultural Centre and the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax were included in the release, as well as an added date in Newfoundland.) "Tickets— on sale now via Sonic Concerts —are $31.50 for the Halifax gig.