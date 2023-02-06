Adam Baldwin adds second Halifax show to almost-sold-out east coast tour

Some dates—including the tour's Halifax stop—sold out almost instantly when the tour was announced last week, leading to today's announcement of more shows. (A second show at both Truro's Marigold Cultural Centre and the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax were included in the release, as well as an added date in Newfoundland.) "My dear buds. I’m so happy to tell ya that we’re adding to an already FLUSH run of dates here. Halifax and Truro have second nights added. This has all been such a pleasant surprise, thank you all so much. I can’t tell you how much this means to me," the release quotes the ECMA-nominated Baldwin as saying.
The full tour is as follows:
- April 11 Truro, NS Marigold Cultural Centre
- April 12 Truro, NS Marigold Cultural Centre - sold out
- April 14 Wolfville, NS Festival Theatre
- April 15 Liverpool, NS Astor Theatre
- April 22 St. John's, NL Holy Heart Theatre
- April 26 Halifax, NS Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
- April 27 Halifax, NS Rebecca Cohn Auditorium - sold out
- April 28 Moncton, NB Capitol Theatre
- April 29 Fredericton, NB The Playhouse
Tickets—on sale now via Sonic Concerts—are $31.50 for the Halifax gig.