Victoria Walton/The Coast
At least two dozen supporters gathered outside the NS legislature to ask the government to extend rent control measures indefinitely.

ACORN rally calls on government to extend rent control

Speakers included MLAs Gary Burrill and Suzy Hansen.

By

On Thursday morning, traffic on Hollis Street was moving even slower than normal. Cars and semi-trucks were honking, some repeatedly, as they approached the provincial legislature—but it wasn’t because of a mid-morning traffic jam. Beginning at 10am, dozens of people gathered outside the provincial legislature to call on the government to extend rent control, which is currently set to end when the COVID state of emergency is called off or on February 1, whichever comes first.

“Ho ho, hey hey, rent control is here to stay,” chanted the crowd, at different points led by organizers from social justice advocate group ACORN NS or by speakers including NDP leader and Halifax MLA Gary Burrill.

click to enlarge NDP leader Gary Burrill said a permanent rent control law shouldn’t be "approached from the point of view of investments or the point of view of markets.“ - THE COAST
The Coast
NDP leader Gary Burrill said a permanent rent control law shouldn’t be "approached from the point of view of investments or the point of view of markets.“
“We have a government that has said very clearly that it is not interested in providing this form of protection to the people of Nova Scotia,” Burrill said of rent conrol. “And that is the issue that is before us.”

Burrill slammed premier Tim Houston’s focus on the housing market and creating more “housing stock” as a solution. “This question that is before us of permanent rent control, this is not a question to be approached from the point of view of investments or the point of view of markets,” Burrill said, adding that the families and people getting evicted should be the focus.

Related
“The solution to a housing crisis is more housing,” says Tim Houston.

Tim Houston (again) rejects rent control: “Nobody wants to see somebody homeless,” said the premier-designate, who couldn’t explain how he intends to bridge the housing gap.

Related
Chuck Porter, the minister of municipal affairs and housing announces to an empty room and reporters on the phone that the government is bringing rent control back—27 years after it got rid of it.

Nova Scotia announces temporary rent control: Here's the nitty gritty on Nova Scotia’s new protections for renters.

The rally’s other speakers included new Halifax Needham MLA Suzy Hansen, Christine Saulnier from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and CUPE president Nan McFadgen.

“During the campaign I spoke to many constituents in Halifax Needham,” said Hansen when she addressed the crowd. “Many of whom are moving because the property was sold and their rent would be too high for them to pay.”

In Nova Scotia, complaints of rental fees skyrocketing during the pandemic because of low housing stock are what led to rent control in the first place. But as the protection for renters is set to end, some have already gotten a warning that their rent will increase drastically as soon as it’s able to.

click to enlarge ACORN member Lisa Hayhurst told the crowd how she worries her rent will increase. - VICTORIA WALTON/THE COAST
Victoria Walton/The Coast
ACORN member Lisa Hayhurst told the crowd how she worries her rent will increase.
“Where I’m at, the main concern is that the rent is expensive,” said Lisa Hayhurst, an ACORN member and Dartmouth chapter chair, in an interview with The Coast just before the rally began. “And it lacks repairs, so really it’s substandard living for what I’m paying for rent.”

Hayhurst, who lives in the Highfield Park area of Dartmouth, said she doesn’t expect repairs to be done any time soon but she does expect—and fear—a rent increase. Some of her neighbours have already gotten notices their rent will go up by hundreds of dollars as soon as rent control ends.

“I just got involved with ACORN ‘cause there’s been so many issues where I live,” she said. “The tenants are really upset with what’s been going on and the rent cap and stuff, they’re upping the rent and they’re not fixing things.”

Hayhurst says she expects more of her friends, neighbours and maybe even herself to end up in precarious housing situations if the rent cap is lifted. She doesn’t know whether the rally will change anything, but just wants the government to pay attention.

“At least it’ll make them listen. That’s the main thing, is to get them to listen, because the rent cap is important,” Hayhurst says. “Because there’s so many people that just cannot afford to live.”

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering such topics as COVID-19, small business and politics. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Tim Houston promises virtual health care for all who need it by December

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Premier Tim Houston has promised virtual health care by December for all 75,000 Nova Scotians who don’t have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Housing rally happening at City Hall on Saturday morning

By Victoria Walton

Police ended up using pepper spray at the shelter siege evictions on August 18.

Jagmeet Singh talks affordable housing and access to voting

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Jagmeet Singh says housing is the top concern he's heard from Canadians on the campaign trail.

Natural resources minister looking into Owls Head Park sale

By Lyndsay Armstrong

The sale of Owls Head Provincial Park has concerned many Nova Scotians.
More »

Latest in City

That post about a rash of “abductions” downtown is distracting misinformation

By Victoria Walton

“The reality is that off-the-street abductions involving vans happen way less than Facebook would have you believe.”

Housing rally happening at City Hall on Saturday morning

By Victoria Walton

Police ended up using pepper spray at the shelter siege evictions on August 18.

How to vote in the federal election on Monday

By Oriol Salvador

A driver's license or other government ID is enough on its own to vote in Canada's 44th federal election

Surprise second eviction looming for some crisis shelter residents who took city help

By Victoria Walton

Rachelle Sauvé writes a letter to the city on behalf of people with no safe place to sleep Wednesday night.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

“Unbelievable” value of physician assistants not harnessed in Nova Scotia

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Physician assistants can discuss and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, perform procedures and act as “first assist” in surgery. They are not widely licensed to work in Nova Scotia.

That post about a rash of “abductions” downtown is distracting misinformation

By Victoria Walton

“The reality is that off-the-street abductions involving vans happen way less than Facebook would have you believe.”

Full election results for Halifax and Nova Scotia as Conservatives gain Liberal ground

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Liberal MPs in Halifax, clockwise from top left, Darren Fisher, Lena Metlege Diab and Andy Fillmore.

Tim Houston promises virtual health care for all who need it by December

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Premier Tim Houston has promised virtual health care by December for all 75,000 Nova Scotians who don’t have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.