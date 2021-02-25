Accessible taxis should be a bit more accessible by fall 

Halifax Regional Council is finally doing something concrete about the dismal situation for folks who use mobility devices and want a little spontaneity in their lives. This week it voted to include the procurement of an on-demand accessible transportation service in this year’s upcoming budget.
The plan is to subsidize a fleet of accessible taxis so that those who need it have the same access to on-demand transit as folks in Halifax who don’t use a wheelchair or mobility device, and can whip out their phone and have a cab outside their house in minutes.
When the plan was first presented to the accessibility advisory committee before heading to council, Levack says her response was: “Yes please, for the love of god do this.”
HRM hopes to contract out a company to provide the service, and wants to have things up and running by the fall of this year. It estimates that it’ll need 10 accessible taxis to meet demand, but Levack says that number, while “better than what we have now by a long shot,” is still too low.
“What if me and five of my friends who all happen to have disabilities want to go out, we need five different vehicles,” she says.
Levack points to the Vancouver-based tech company Spare, which calls itself “the most advanced software platform for connecting communities through inclusive and efficient on-demand microtransit” as a good example for what Halifax needs.
And adds that HRM’s commitment to subsidizing the program is essential to its success.
“People with disabilities are the poorest segment of the population,” she says. “There’s no sense having accessible rides if no one can afford to take them.” And she wants to see the people doing the driving making a living wage, too. (Which in Halifax is currently $21.80 an hour or $43,600 a year.)
HRM’s initial estimate for the 10-vehicle operation is somewhere from $280,000 to $600,000 a year. The range is so wide because the costs depend on whether the contracted business–if the city can find one–already has vehicles or will have to purchase and outfit them.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
CITY »
How did Nova Scotia’s millennial-in-chief do at his first COVID-19 briefing?
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 24/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 22/21
COVID-19 »
Vaccine delays mean the province is now 25,000 doses short of expectations, but Strang isn’t worried.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 17/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 15/21
COVID-19 »
Nova Scotia says goodbye to travellers from Newfoundland, leaving PEI as our sole invitees
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 9/21
COVID-19 »
Starting February 8, up to 100 people can be inside a venue.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 8/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 8/21
SHOPTALK »
Check out Niambi Tree’s designs at this weekend’s Taking Blk History pop-up market.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 24/21