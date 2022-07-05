NSfotogyrl
For Acadian families, affordable child care may come with a side of linguistic loss.

Acadian families in Nova Scotia worry English-run preschools will stifle language learning

Starting in September 2023, child care centres will be regulated by Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services.

By

Starting in September 2023, pre-school and child care centres in Nova Scotia will be regulated by the province, so can access major federal funding designed to make fees drop. For some, the lowered costs and added oversight will be a welcome change, but not everyone is happy with the decision.

“We want self-governance,” says Lisa Spinney-Hutton, a member of the board of directors for CAPENÉ, a French-language early childhood education organization.

The organization that will oversee early childhood education in the province will be a part of Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services. Currently, NSECDIS provides services to families that have children with developmental delays.

The group is anglophone, and while the federal government has an obligation to issue releases in both official languages, Spinney-Hutton says “everything is communicated in English first, and then French second.”

For Nova Scotia child care centres that operate in French (there are seven Petit Voilier locations in HRM alone), this presents a few issues. For one, some of the staff don’t even speak English.

“(We’ve) spent the last three or four years recruiting ECEs from French-speaking countries,” says Spinney-Hutton. “What that means is you get all these staff that will fall under an English-speaking org that have minimal English skills.”

It may be a slow change, but the erasure of the French language in the province’s Acadian communities is a real problem.

“Anything that we put forth would have to be approved and determined by the English-speaking people at the top,” says Spinney-Hutton, whose own daughter is almost six, and went to French pre-school before starting at a school run by the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provinciale (that's CSAP, Nova Scotia's francophone school board). “We should be able to make those decisions by ourselves.”

Right now, all of CAPENÉ’s paperwork is done in French. When the NSECDIS takes over, it will have to switch to English for many things—finances and professional development—while everything from communications to best practices will have to be translated from English.

There are also cultural aspects of learning provided by CAPENÉ that aren’t offered by, or even in the scope of, the NSECDIS. These include providing books and resources and community-based centres with family programming.

“The French community is a different community, we have different needs and different systems in place and ways of doing things,” Spinney-Huttons says. “The CAPENÉ doesn’t really have an English equivalent.”

It’s not just the francophone community that could be affected. While the province has created Mi’kmaq Services to act as an education liaison for the community in public schools, Indigenous-language daycares like the one at the Mi’kmaq Childhood Development Centre could face similar problems.

The CAPENÉ hopes to convince the provincial government to let it continue to run its own programming, use its own best practices and work in its own language.

“I think a lot of parents don’t quite understand what this could mean for the community,” says Spinney-Hutton. “But I was talking to my anglophone friends and they were like, ‘We don’t want affordable childcare at the cost of linguistic and cultural loss.’”

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria was a full-time reporter with The Coast from April 2020 until mid-2022, when the CBC lured her away. During her Coast tenure, she covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College...
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Education

What should Prince Andrew High School’s new name be?

By Victoria Walton

The high school has educated kids in central Dartmouth since opening in 1960.

Why Dalhousie’s HoCOVID party is the perfect thing to be mad about

By Victoria Walton

HoCOVID was multi-faceted mayhem, both destructive party for selfish students and a rare chance for disconnected youth to relax together.

Breaking the silence on COVID exposures in schools during the fourth wave

By Victoria Walton

Getting in the HoCOVID spirit, students give their own public COVID notification Saturday at a party for Dalhousie's homecoming.

Stealing homecoming

By Isabel Buckmaster

The party overflowed from the streets up onto the roofs of some houses.
More »
More Education »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Trouble at the Tattoo over a thin blue-green line

By Kaija Jussinoja

VALOUR Maritime Society's logo displayed at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo on Tuesday. What colour would you say that stripe is?

Media, money and misdirection: our Titanic investigation wraps

By Kaija Jussinoja and Matt Stickland

A photo of the original RMS Titanic.

How the city blew its budget for modular housing

By Victoria Walton

The modular housing at the Centennial Pool parking lot opened to residents last week, 10 months after modulars first came up at council.

The end of Roe v. Wade is leading to misinformation about abortion in Canada

By Kaija Jussinoja

Martha Paynter says Canada's answer to the Roe v. Wade decision is not legislation, but expanding abortion access.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group