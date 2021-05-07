News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 07, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

A tighter lockdown and 227 new cases arrive May 7 

Borders and stores are closing as a woman dies and the health system is beyond capacity.

By and

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

10 things in Halifax’s 2021/22 budget to be hopeful about
NSCAD announces it will *not* be moving next to the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
Shortage of English testing drives brains away from NS
General Khan’s Spicy Chicken: A house favourite from Khan’s HFX
Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 3-9)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. 182 new cases including 2 in long-term care on May 6   (COVID-19)
  2. What we (don’t) know about Nova Scotia’s two recent COVID deaths   (COVID-19)
  3. Robert Strang implied that AstraZeneca was not the gold standard—here’s why he should know better   (COVID-19)
  4. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 3-9)   (COVID-19)
  5. 175 new cases on May 5, day 8 of the NS lockdown   (COVID-19)
  6. Shortage of English testing drives brains away from NS   (Education)
  7. 15 lockdown life enhancers to help you hold on   (Arts + Culture)
  8. The new COVID restrictions: What’s considered essential in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  9. It’s irresponsible to refuse a vaccine (yes, even AstraZeneca)   (COVID-19)
  10. The birds of Owls Head need a wingman   (Environment)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.