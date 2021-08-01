Halifax Regional Police—wearing hardback gloves and carrying pepper spray—surround an in-use crisis shelter outside the old library yesterday.
Lyndsay Armstrong
A poem that's a place for you to rest after you watched shelter be taken away

After police destroyed Haligonian's homes yesterday, Poet Laureate Sue Goyette delivers a balm to a city in need.

The police have come to a boil and are burning us.
Everything is a weapon because everything is a crime.
Even the graceful design of the bicycle, held aloft and pushed,
becomes a cop; This poem is defunding their violence and is instead turning to your care. It is a steady stream of cool water for the eyes that are burning with pepper spray. This poem is a tent or a shed or a box or whatever you have found to make yourself a home. This poem understands how our bodies need a place to rest from the world, to recover. This poem has its lights on for you
and has locked its doors so the policies and by-laws can't come in
unless they knock and are invited. This poem is on the streets with you
until Jaques Dubé considers a different approach and feels his talk soften into questions and concern. This poem bows to the warriors who stand for those who can't. And for those who can't, this poem will not rest until you feel safe. 

The week’s must-see art show: Secrets Are Reparations For Microaggressions

By Morgan Mullin

Raw whispers form the embroidered secrets of this quilt, crafted by artists and friends Kiona Callihoo Ligtvoet and Sanaa Humayun.

FIN Atlantic’s 2021 festival will be in-person and full of must-see movies

By Morgan Mullin

FIN AIFF 2021 kicks off with a screening of the Windsor, NS, shot film Wildhood.

Queer connection triumphs in pandemic times

By Chris Stoodley

Halifax theatre-maker and director Katie Clarke, left, and singer-songwriter T. Thomason created a short documentary focusing on the resilience of queer love.

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal returns Aug 16-21

By Morgan Mullin

Breaking Circus will debut a new work—Silhousoniques—at the festival's marquee Program events.
Matt Mays announces surprise string of summer Shore Club shows

By Morgan Mullin

Mays has got a rock and roll fix on line one.

9 drag extravaganzas to fill your Pride celebrations

By Chris Stoodley

Experience Brunch at The Garden with queens including Zara Matrix, Lavender Steel and Farrah Moanz.

Queer connection triumphs in pandemic times

By Chris Stoodley

Halifax theatre-maker and director Katie Clarke, left, and singer-songwriter T. Thomason created a short documentary focusing on the resilience of queer love.

