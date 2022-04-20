Meghan Tansey Whitton
That's us—Coast co-founders Kyle Shaw (left) and Christine Oreskovich—looking forward to The Coast's future with Overstory Media Group.

A note to our readers from the founders of The Coast

By and

Today we are very excited to share our news that The Coast has been acquired by the Overstory Media Group.

Since we founded The Coast with four other friends in 1993, we have seen so much change in our industry. With a feisty and committed team, we have been able to persevere and push through the many challenges of running a small independent weekly newspaper. We have been able to adapt, adding projects and events to our publishing company, keeping the weekly paper constant like the tide. But we had never dealt with a pandemic before.

Just a little over two years ago we postponed that year’s Halifax Burger Week, cancelled printing the weekly newspaper and pivoted to a digital-first newsroom trying to keep up with the increasingly complicated news cycles. We reached out to readers to become donors, which many of you did and that helped us get through those stormy waters.

For 28 years in paper, we showed up for local culture and told local stories to give readers a way in to discover their Halifax. We brought this mission into our reporting the last two years and published some amazing stories. But the pace to keep up with digital adaptation is relentless and we struggled to consistently produce an online version of The Coast that achieves the high standards we set for the print edition.

We knew we needed expert guidance and we felt we owed it to our team and readers to find a partner that could coach and mentor The Coast into being a stronger digital media outlet. Overstory is that partner.

We believe being a part of Overstory’s larger community will help us build up The Coast. During the last two years, we met with many media groups, owners and entrepreneurs learning what makes a small local media brand thrive. We believe Overstory understands the challenges of local media like no other and is committed to hyperlocal digital storytelling as much as we are.

Overstory was founded in 2021 by Farhan Mohamed and Andrew Wilkinson, two individuals who are passionate about local community journalism in Canada. Our team isn't going anywhere, and neither are we. We are continuing to run The Coast from Halifax but now we'll be a part of a dynamic group interested in making sure even more Haligonians reach our stories and events, like the upcoming Halifax Burger Bash, the next Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Awards and the return of Halifax Oyster Festival in September.

Like The Coast, Halifax is at a point of change between the old and the new. As the city goes through its biggest shift, we feel it is important to preserve the magic, the weird, the soul of this place we all love. But it’s the thrill of the new, the opportunities and the people evolving the city that has us most excited, and we promise The Coast will be here covering its progress for you.

Thank you for all your support over the years and donating when we needed the help the most. To keep up on Halifax and what’s going on, subscribe to our Coast Daily newsletter.

With this news we couldn’t be more excited about this new chapter for The Coast and Halifax.

—Christine Oreskovich & Kyle Shaw
Co-founders of The Coast

Tags

About The Authors

Christine Oreskovich

Christine is the Publisher of The Coast. She was one of the founding members of the newspaper in 1993 and has spent her whole career publishing for a Halifax readership. Christine is responsible for the business strategy, community engagement and overall publication sustainability.
More

Kyle Shaw

Kyle is the editor of The Coast. He was a founding member of the newspaper in 1993 and was the paper’s first publisher. Kyle occasionally teaches creative nonfiction writing (think magazine-style #longreads) and copy editing at the University of King’s College School of Journalism.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

NS government announces 22,600 new homes, and 373 of them will be affordable

By Victoria Walton

The Mount Hope area of Dartmouth will see 875 new units, 373 of which will be “affordable.”

HRM wants to “peacefully close” People’s Park

By Victoria Walton

Residents reclaimed Meagher Park after a mass eviction from other parks on Aug 18.

North end Halifax thrift shop bought by anti-abortion group

By Victoria Walton

Open Door Centre took over BayB Boutique thrift shop for a "grand re-opening" on March 21.

Is it good if a bad man dies?

By Victoria Walton

Is death the ultimate form of justice, or do the dead avoid the consequences of their actions? Wayne Hankey (pictured here in 1976) died a month before he was set to appear on the first of three charges of sexual assault.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

COVID keeps rising in Nova Scotia while pandemic info from the province is falling

By Kyle Shaw

COVID is taking flight in Nova Scotia, where deaths are up, hospitalizations are up and the daily average number of new cases is up.

Premier Houston’s bizarre new COVID video annotated by Twitter

By Kyle Shaw

“Strang looks like he's in a proof of life video.”

Nova Scotia just reported its most new COVID cases of the entire pandemic

By Kyle Shaw

Nova Scotia announced 6,991 new COVID infections in the past week, an average of 999 per day, a new provincial pandemic record.

With COVID infections at a new high in NS, Strang stresses personal responsibility

By Victoria Walton

Even Doctor Strang Zoomed in from the safety of his office, but masks aren’t being made mandatory again for Nova Scotians in public spaces.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.