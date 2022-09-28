A new writers' collective launches in Dartmouth this week

P

"The Tufts Cove Writers’ Collective is thrilled to be able to host our first open writers mic with the Dart Gallery and build relationships with local writers and the local community," says collective creator and author Lindsey Harrington in a release announcing the venture. " Open mics provide an excellent opportunity to showcase writers and their works, no matter what level they are at in their creative journey."

ortland Street's The Dart Gallery is once again proving itself to be the buzzy community hub the city needs post-COVID: While the location's already been on our radar of late as an incubator for local comedy, it was announced this week that it'll also play host to a new writers' collective debut event.The newly founded Tufts Cove Writers' Collective first gathering is an open-mic that allows authors at all levels to read from their work for five minutes (which they figure is around 700 words).The pay-what-you-can evening is open to those who just wanna bask in read-aloud works, too. It all goes down on September 29 from 7-9pm at The Dart (127 Portland Street).