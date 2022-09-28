A new writers' collective launches in Dartmouth this week

The pay-what-you-can evening is open to those who just wanna bask in read-aloud works, too. It all goes down on September 29 from 7-9pm at The Dart (127 Portland Street).
[ { "name": "Air - Inline Content - Upper", "component": "26908817", "insertPoint": "1/4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "8" },{ "name": "Air - Inline Content - Middle", "component": "26908818", "insertPoint": "1/2", "requiredCountToDisplay": "8" },{ "name": "Air - Inline Content - Lower", "component": "26908819", "insertPoint": "100", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!