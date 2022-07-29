Scott Patterson, known for playing Luke on Gilmore Girls, is in Halifax right now filming a new series called Sullivan's Crossing.
A new TV series is shooting on Agricola Street this week

You won't find parking but you just might find Luke from Gilmore Girls, so.

Sullivan's Crossing—a TV series based on a series of books of the same name by author Robyn Carr—has taken over a few blocks of Agricola Street this week, as it films its debut season.

The 10-episode season is slated to air on CTV and Crave in 2023—but in the meantime, Halifax gets to see some behind-the-scenes magic as a farm stand is set up outside Yasmin's Grocery and the guy who played Luke in Gilmore Girls (Scott Patterson) snaps a between-takes selfie in from of the coffee-and-lunch spot Luke's Small Goods. (It was the best thing Team Coast saw on Instagram this week.)

The book series Sullivan's Crossing has had multiple entries on The New York Times' bestsellers' list, while tracing the tale of a neurosurgeon staving off burnout by returning to her hometown in rural Colorado. Soon, small town drama embroils her as she's forced to take over her family's general store. A handsome loner helps her transition from the big city—played in the upcoming TV series by One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray. We already can't wait to find out if these two crazy kids make a go of it.

