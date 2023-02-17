 Season 2 of Jack Reacher series might be shooting in Halifax in April | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Alan Ritchson in season one of Reacher.
IMDb screenshot
Alan Ritchson in season one of Reacher.

Season 2 of Jack Reacher series might be shooting in Halifax in April

Rumour has it Reacher, the buzzy Amazon show starring Alan Ritchson, is looking into filming at Exhibition Park.

By

If the Nova Scotian film industry has, of late, been making hay while the sun shines (2021-22 was a record year for the industry, which the government says contributed about $180 million to Nova Scotia's economy), consider this a sign that there’s zero percent chance of clouds in upcoming forecasts: The Coast hears industry chatter that Amazon’s Prime Video series Reacher could begin shooting its next season here in April, on a rumoured $14 million per episode—for a full (unconfirmed) budget of $120 million.

Reacher is adapted from Lee Child’s series of thriller novels featuring Jack Reacher, an ex-Military Police detective who drifts around America stumbling onto all manner of criminal conspiracies in small towns. Carrying little more than a toothbrush as luggage on his travels, Reacher is a giant who is highly practised at the use of deadly force, whether delivered by his chicken-sized fists, a surprise headbutt or his prize-winning shooting skills.

He was originally brought to life on the screen in two movies starring Tom Cruise, whose complete physical mismatch from the Sherlock Holmes-meets-Hulk character of the books earned giant amounts of scorn from the fanbase. Amazon's take, starring Alan Ritchson and his Reacheresque physique, went over much better when its first season came out a year ago, and if Reacher-watching members of The Coast's staff are anything to go by, season two is hotly anticipated.

That first season—which followed Childs' first Reacher book, Killing Floor, was shot in Pickering, Ontario. Now, those in the biz are saying Halifax is being considered as the location for season two, which is based on Reacher book 11, Bad Luck and Trouble. Some even say that Exhibition Park has been scouted as a possible studio for the show.

The Coast has reached out to Screen Nova Scotia to confirm this bit of industry insider buzz, but as of press time has received no comment.

In 2022, Tim Houston’s government investing $23 million in the film sector—and the small screen felt hotter than ever as Haligonians saw series like Disney+’s Washington Black take over part of Young Avenue and the CTV/Crave production Sullivan’s Crossing call “action” on Agricola Street. Maybe Reacher will be next.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
