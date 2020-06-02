9 local, Black-owned restaurants to support now (and always) 

click to enlarge The "Kate's Special" at Caribbean Bliss

It's always a good time to support Black-owned businesses, but with so many folks on social media looking for places to put their money where their mouth is, here are some of our favourites.

1Caribbean Bliss in Halifax’s North End is a well-known spot for Jamaican barbecue. Head up Novalea Drive to find the small spot with a few outdoor tables and lots of flavour. Owner Elias Fathallah and chef Rickey Smith serve up traditional food like callaloo veggies and Jamaican patties, but also switch it up with unique creations like jerk chicken pizza.

2Brawta Jamaican Jerk Joint is centrally located on Grafton Street at Pizza Corner. It offers “just like home” Jamaican meals and treats including jerk chicken and pork, curry goat, and Jamaican patties from owner Christine Allen. Brawta also serves lots of vegetarian options like jerk tofu, soy patties and curried potatoes.

Mary’s African Cuisine is a Barrington Street gem owned by Mary Nkrumah, whose West African “comfort food” ranges from jollof rice to grilled chicken and lamb curry. She also recently started offering “suya”-style barbecue platters, which include grilled beef, chicken and goat, severed with a special hot pepper rub, and sides of fried yams, potatoes or plantain.

4Hill’s Jamaican Jerk Sauce is owned by Paul Hill and available at grocery stores like Sobeys and Pete’s. Hill started the business in 2016 with a sauce he says is inspired by his African ancestry and “adapted and modified over hundreds of years as various cultures added their influence.” The sauce can be used on chicken, pork, lamb, fish or veggies.

Delectable Desserts is co-owned by Dennis Mbeba and his wife Melissa. They make custom cakes for weddings, parties and events, as well as mousse and truffle cakes, tarts, brownies and squares. They opened the business in 2018 and operate out of 50 Eileen Stubbs Avenue.

6Verano Halifax is owned by Adriana Gutierrez from Colombia, and her husband Eduardo Jaber, originally from Venezuela. They’ve got arepas, tacos, empanadas and more on their South American-inspired menu.

7MJ’s Eatery & Catering on the Bedford Highway has a variety of Caribbean food and also serves up all-day breakfast. You can order a burrito bowl, eggs benny, or a Caribbean breakfast of salt fish and ackee fruit. If you’re tired of cooking throughout the week, they also offer meal plans with a 6 meal minimum, with plates from chicken alfredo to glazed ham in a price range of $9 to $14.

Temi Bakes is run by Nigerian-born Temi Ologbenla, who does wedding and party cakes that look almost too good to eat. Although she doesn’t have a storefront, Temi can do up cupcake mountains or dessert tables for all your dessert desires.

9Smooth Meal Prep is a North Preston-based business founded by Nevell Provo that brings “healthy meals and a healthy lifestyle,” to people. Chefs Karen Provo and Raemiah Dorrington bring their culinary experience, cooking meals from stuffed peppers to Greek chicken bowls.

Editor's note: If you know a Black-owned food service or restaurant you want to see highlighted, email lifestyle@thecoast.ca.