9 hyper-local, hyper-specific gift ideas that take part in Halifax’s biggest fashion trend

The latest look in a reopened Halifax has been a delicious doubling down on what makes our city unique: Armouring ourselves against sharp sea winds and an ongoing pandemic by dressing in outfits that act as name-drops and insider nods to our favourite small-biz haunts. It’s a local take on Zizmorcore, a trend born in COVID-era New York that arrived here in full force this spring.

Unlike most fashion trends, this one is inclusive of all bodies and genders, and has a broad brushstroke interpretation: A super-individual, hyper-local response to the big brand streetwear that ruled the catwalk and sidewalk alike in the Before Times, there’s no wrong way to Zizmorcore. Just build a look around branded merch from your most-loved restaurants, small shops and more. It’s a shorthand for your taste, a way to embody the vibe of your favourite small businesses and regional brands: Communicating your most-beloved shops, eateries and neighbourhoods by literally wearing their names, logos and mascots.

Flexibility and individual interpretation is a cornerstone of the trend’s appeal: Since Halifax means something different to all of us, everyone's take on Zizmorcore will be a little bit different. Anything Keith’s or East Coast Lifestyle branded is an obvious, if not incorrect choice, but true Zizmorcore is not what a tourist would show up and buy. Rather, it's what a local would know to wear.

As the sky considers snowing and the holidays creep ever closer, Zizmorcore’s chokehold on local fashion isn’t slowing down. Instead, local small businesses keep issuing insider-y feeling swag that creates the cornerstone of a Halifax Zizmorcore look. Here, we’re daylighting some of the best examples for every fashionable Haligonian on your gift list, available in-store at each location mentioned:

For the north end foodie, a Luke’s Small Goods tote

The Agricola Street bakery-slash-deli counter, known for its artisanal treats, top-shelf sammies and stacked selection of meats and cheeses, has cultivated a devoted fan base during its first year of business. For the north ender who knows the difference between a boule and a baguette, this tote is the perfect way for them to schlep home their next loaf. Bonus points if you tuck some provisions from Luke’s inside—say, a petite package of saffron or super-stylish tinned fish.

For the NSCAD grad experimenting with their look, One Block barber shop’s long-sleeve

Almon Street all-gender hair destination One Block is a spot known for edgy dye jobs and high-fashion cuts. When your artsy-est friend decides it’s time to seriously switch up their look, it’s a spot to consider—and the mystery ceramic cat that acts as the shop’s accidental mascot (no one on staff knows where the figurine came from) makes for some ideal Zizmorcore iconography. Take it to the next level by pairing the long-sleeve with a statement vest.



Available in-store at 5518 Almon, $40.

For the pal who has an honest-to-god record player, Taz’s holiday sweater

Their apartment boasts a view of Jubilee Road—and an impressive stack of albums—but you aren’t confident enough of their catalogue to risk buying an LP as a gift. You want something thoughtful but not too much, a joke-gift that’s also a serious token of affection. Local chain Taz Records hits the note perfectly with a holiday sweater spin on its branded tops that is just cheesy enough. Perfect for your next listening party, maybe alongside a handcrafted holiday mix.



Available at all Taz Records locations, free with $100 purchase.

For the downtown power-bruncher, Black Sheep’s dad cap

One of the few options in town that offers the best meal of the day most days of the week, Black Sheep doesn’t sleep when it comes to hollandaise or hash browns. If that description also fits your bestie who’d rather knock back a mimosa than a shot—or who knows the best part of a night out is the recap over breakfast the next day—reach for this branded hat that’s the answer to out-all-night hair and just-woke-up roots.

Looking to level up the gift? Pair it with a bottle of the restaurant’s signature squid-ink mayo, which is the perfect matching shade of black.

For the coworker who commutes in every day, a ferry keyring from Paper Hearts

Your office spouse has your back in all those meetings that could’ve been emails. They send notes and jokes on Slack during the day that make you smile. Repay the million small kindnesses that makes the daily slog a bit brighter by gifting them a keychain of what many a local politician unironically calls the best cruise in the city—something your coworker doubtlessly can vouch for, taking it to and from their cubicle daily. Tuck it inside a card from the local line Paper Hearts for extra cred.

For the west ender with a serious caffeine addiction, a Java Blend sweatshirt

Whenever you stay at their place, they’ve always got whole-bean coffee in the freezer, ready to be ground before brewing—and if there’s risk of a power outage, you better bet they pre-blitzed some just in case. They wouldn’t be caught dead with decaf. Celebrate the object of their obsession with a sweatshirt from one of Halifax’s OG coffeehouses, the North Street siren that is Java Blend. Take the whole thing one step further by adding a bag of the good stuff.

For the new skateboarder learning to ollie at the Spryfield park, a PRO Skates hoodie

They spent lockdown learning how to shred like an Avril Lavigne song and their BeReals are always snaps of Herring Cove Road. Show them you love them and their wheels with some classic streetwear from PRO Skates, Quinpool’s long-standing destination for the extreme sport set.

While the PRO Skates chest logo tee in black borders on a long boarder’s uniform in Halifax, other colours like this blue is a way to nod to their passion but not risk doubling up on items in their closet. Pair with some PRO Skate stickers so they can trick out their laptop, too.

For the south ender who’s always threatening to start a book club, a King’s Co-op branded tote

They keep their Halifax Public Library card in the back of their phone case, ready to take home a new title on a moment’s notice. They’ve dog-eared the latest copy of Atlantic Books Today for upcoming titles they want to devour. Help them haul it all with this tote from the self-proclaimed hardest-to-find indie bookshop in the country (which, for what it’s worth, is tucked inside the lower level of 6035 Coburg Road, on campus at King’s). Up the gift ante by tucking a new read inside, from the shop’s wide selection of local and diverse books.

For the Portland Street pal who loves a craft cocktail

Even if they kept their bar cart stacked during COVID, they still know there’s nothing like a craft cocktail made by professional hands. Thank them for introducing you to the wonders of an espresso martini with a toque from Dear Friend that’s coffee-hued and sports the drink’s signature glass shape and coffee bean garnish in embroidered form on its front. Tucking in a gift card to the landmark beverage spot makes for the perfect chaser.