Students who receive Nova Scotia student assistance will also get an extra injection of cash in March.

$875 COVID cash coming to students with NS student loans

The money will hit 11,000 students' bank accounts in March.

Students attending university or college in Nova Scotia may have an extra deposit hitting their bank accounts. On Wednesday morning, the province announced that it was dishing out a total of $9.8 million to help post-secondary students pay their bills. The grant of $875 per person will not have to be repaid and will be automatically deposited into the bank accounts of approximately 11,000 students.

The qualifying students are all Nova Scotia residents who are receiving Nova Scotia Student Assistance (which is not the same as federal loans given out by the National Student Loan Service Centre). In the announcement, Nova Scotia's advanced education minister Brian Wong says the reason behind the money is because “many students haven’t been able to access part-time employment to help pay for school due to COVID measures.”

According to the government, the money will be deposited sometime in March.

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Once a freelancer, Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
