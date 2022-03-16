8 ways to celebrate St. Patty's Day 2022 in Halifax

I

f you love green beer, are a member of the Irish diaspora or just really, really, miss going out, chances are you already know what we're about to say: Tomorrow is St. Patrick's Day—and there will be all sorts of shenanigans happening all over town. Most bars, pubs and clubs are making the most of March 17 by being open earlier or later than usual and many have specials on suds. Here, however, we're highlighting some special parties being thrown in ol' Paddy's honour. Have fun and don't forget to hydrate!Everyone knows that Durty Nelly's (1645 Argyle Street), the famed downtown Irish pub, is a safe St. Patty's day bet: The doors open at 7am for all-day live music and a patio bar, but often the line down the sidewalk starts hours earlier.The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (5136 Prince Street) is another spot opening at 7am for its famed Irish breakfast. No cover and live music all day means many brave the crowds (and early mornings) for this St. Patrick's staple.The Lower Deck (1887 Upper Water Street) is lit for St. Patty's, with a full slate of its usual live acts playing tunes—including Shaydid, the band who delivers our unofficial favourite Shania Twain covers in HRM. Doors are at 11:30am but the music begins at 2pm.Haligonians of a certain age will recall that, pre-pandemic, Gus' Pub (2605 Agricola Street) often hosted a charming event known as the St. Patty's Puketacular. This year, the Agricola Street spot is going more low-key with the celebrations as the fantastically named band The Whiskey Witches take the stage.The Split Crow Pub (1855 Granville Street) has a two-set showcase of music on offer on St. Patty's, with Shake 'n' Bake playing from 3-6pm and 8-11:30pm.Serpent Brewing (5 Sussex Street) is celebrating its first anniversary and a certain saint Thursday with live Irish music all day and doors opening at noon.Over at The Carleton (1685 Argyle Street), celtic musician Shannon Quinn will be performing a fiddle-focused free showcase with some pals. The live music happens from 7:30-10pm.Jamieson's Irish Pub (5 Cumberland Drive, Dartmouth) is, of course, planning to mark March 17. The spot will have live music by The Hangashores featuring Sheamus Macneil from 5-9pm.